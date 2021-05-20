June Tickets on Sale Now

The Trenton Thunder, presented by NJM Insurance Group, are excited to announce the promotional schedule for the month of June as they continue to host the Toronto Blue Jays Triple-A affiliate. Per the new COVID-19 guidelines in New Jersey, masks will now be optional for all fans who come to Trenton Thunder Ballpark.

Below is the schedule of June promotional nights and giveaways for the second month of the season:

- Wednesday, June 2 - Black Widow Bobblehead, presented by NJM Insurance Group (First 1,200 fans, ages 13+)

- Thursday, June 3 - Fireworks, presented by Killarney's Publick House | Thirsty Thursday

- Saturday, June 5 - Fireworks, presented by Capital Health | Pregame Happy Hour - $3.50 Shock Top & Landshark

- Sunday, June 6 - Kids Bat, presented by MDS Bats (First 1,000 kids, ages 5-13)

- Wednesday, June 9 - Championship Replica Ring, presented by ARM & HAMMER (First 1,000 fans, ages 13+)

- Thursday, June 10 - Fireworks, presented by Norman's Hallmark | Thirsty Thursday

- Friday, June 11 - Rookie Mascot Pillow (Dogs Welcome!), presented by ARM & HAMMER (First 1,000 fans, ages 5+)

- Saturday, June 12 - Fireworks, presented by Penn Medicine | Pregame Happy Hour - $3.50 Victory Summer Love

- Wednesday, June 30 - Sugar Skull Bobblehead (First 1,200 fans, ages 13+)

2021 Thunder Value Days:

- Super Value Tuesdays - $1 Dogs & Kids Eat Free

- Wine Wednesdays - Half Priced Wine

- Thirsty Thursdays - Bud, Bud Light, & Michelob Ultra | $2 Drafts | $2.50 Aluminum Bottles

- Case's Pork Roll & Founders Fridays - $2 Pork Roll Sandwiches | All Day IPA - $4 Drafts & $5 Cans (19.2 oz)

- Kids Run the Bases Sundays - Presented by Penn Medicine & CHOP

