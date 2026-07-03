June Rookie of the Month: Olivia Miles
Published on July 3, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Minnesota Lynx YouTube Video
Olivia Miles led the Minnesota Lynx with another incredible month, check out her stats from June:
21.2 PPG 4.5 RPG 5.6 APG
#KiaROTM | #WNBASeason30
The 30th season of the WNBA is here.
Check out the Minnesota Lynx Statistics
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 3, 2026
- Lynx Head Coach and President of Basketball Operations Cheryl Reeve Named WNBA Coach of the Month - Minnesota Lynx
- Lynx Guard Olivia Miles Named WNBA Rookie of the Month - Minnesota Lynx
- A'ja Wilson Earns Record 15th Career WNBA Western Conference Player of the Month Award - Las Vegas Aces
- Indiana Fever Guard Caitlin Clark Named June Eastern Conference Player of the Month - Indiana Fever
- Clark Continues to Re-Write Record Books, Earns Another Accolade - Indiana Fever
- Seattle Storm Postgame Notes 7.2.26 - Seattle Storm
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- Lynx Head Coach and President of Basketball Operations Cheryl Reeve Named WNBA Coach of the Month
- Lynx Guard Olivia Miles Named WNBA Rookie of the Month
- Lynx Forward Natasha Howard and Guard Olivia Miles Named 2026 WNBA All-Star Starters
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