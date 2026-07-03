June Rookie of the Month: Olivia Miles

Published on July 3, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Minnesota Lynx YouTube Video







Olivia Miles led the Minnesota Lynx with another incredible month, check out her stats from June:

21.2 PPG 4.5 RPG 5.6 APG

#KiaROTM | #WNBASeason30

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 3, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.