June Player of the Month Nominees: USL League One
Published on July 2, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1) YouTube Video
USL League One today announced the nominees for the USL League One Player of the Month for June, honoring four of the top performers as the regular season reached its midway point.
Voting for the League One Player of the Month award will be conducted by the following two voting bodies:
A fan vote on USLLeagueOne.com will comprise 60% of the poll. The fan vote will run through Sunday, July 5, at midnight ET.
The USL Technical Committee's ballots comprise 40% of the poll.
The award winner and complete voting results will be announced on Thursday, July 9.
United Soccer League One Stories from July 2, 2026
- Spokane Velocity FC Falls to Forward Madison FC 1-0 After Own Goal in the First Half - Spokane Velocity FC
- Richmond Kickers Sign Club Veteran Matt Bolduc to 25-Day Contract - Richmond Kickers
- Sharks' Four-Match Unbeaten Run Ends in 2-1 Road Loss at Charlotte - Corpus Christi FC
- Match Preview: MAD v PC 7.4 - Forward Madison FC
- Forward Madison's Back Line and JT Harms Combine for a Gritty 1-0 Road Shutout - Forward Madison FC
- Late Turnaround Keeps Owls on Top - Union Omaha
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