June Player of the Month Nominees: USL League One

Published on July 2, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1) YouTube Video







USL League One today announced the nominees for the USL League One Player of the Month for June, honoring four of the top performers as the regular season reached its midway point.

Voting for the League One Player of the Month award will be conducted by the following two voting bodies:

A fan vote on USLLeagueOne.com will comprise 60% of the poll. The fan vote will run through Sunday, July 5, at midnight ET.

The USL Technical Committee's ballots comprise 40% of the poll.

The award winner and complete voting results will be announced on Thursday, July 9.







United Soccer League One Stories from July 2, 2026

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