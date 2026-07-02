June Player of the Month Nominees: USL Championship
Published on July 2, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video
The USL Championship today announced the nominees for the USL Championship Player of the Month for June, honoring four of the top performers as the 2026 regular season reached its midway point.
Voting for the Championship Player of the Month award will be conducted by the following three voting bodies:
A fan vote on USLChampionship.com will comprise 51% of the poll. The fan vote will run through Sunday, July 5, at midnight, ET.
The USL Technical Committee's ballots comprise 25% of the poll.
The USL National Media Panel's ballots comprise 24% of the poll.
The award winner and complete voting results will be announced on Thursday, July 9.
United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 2, 2026
- Roots Back in Action for Independence Day Clash at New Mexico United - Oakland Roots SC
- 'We Dream Big': Steevan Dos Santos on Cape Verde's Fairytale World Cup Debut - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Preview: Hounds vs. Brooklyn FC - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Know Before You Go: FC Tulsa vs. Sacramento Republic FC - Saturday, July 4 - 7:30 p.m. - FC Tulsa
- Oakland Roots Sports Club Announces Venue Change for Prinx Tires USL Cup Game against Spokane Velocity on July 11th - Oakland Roots SC
- Goalkeeper Mason Stajduhar Recalled from Loan by Real Salt Lake - Las Vegas Lights FC
- At Maimonides Park, Brooklyn FC Is Building a Matchday Unlike Any Other - Brooklyn FC
- Orange County SC Signs OC Native Efren Solis to First Professional Contract - Orange County SC
- Hartford Athletic Visits Louisville City FC Following Break - Hartford Athletic
- Rowdies Partner Again with PMB Events, Michelob Ultra for USA Round of 16 Watch Party at Al Lang Stadium - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- The Starr's Align: New Mexico United and Atlante FC End in Entertaining 3-3 Draw - New Mexico United
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