June Player of the Month Nominees: USL Championship

Published on July 2, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video







The USL Championship today announced the nominees for the USL Championship Player of the Month for June, honoring four of the top performers as the 2026 regular season reached its midway point.

Voting for the Championship Player of the Month award will be conducted by the following three voting bodies:

A fan vote on USLChampionship.com will comprise 51% of the poll. The fan vote will run through Sunday, July 5, at midnight, ET.

The USL Technical Committee's ballots comprise 25% of the poll.

The USL National Media Panel's ballots comprise 24% of the poll.

The award winner and complete voting results will be announced on Thursday, July 9.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 2, 2026

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