June Eastern Conference Player of the Month: Caitlin Clark

Published on July 3, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever YouTube Video







Leading the way in the East

Caitlin Clark has been named Eastern Conference #KiaPOTM after averaging 21.9 PPG, 4.0 RPG, and 8.2 APG for the @IndianaFever in June.

#KiaPOTM | #WNBASeason30

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 3, 2026

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