June Eastern Conference Player of the Month: Caitlin Clark
Published on July 3, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Indiana Fever YouTube Video
Leading the way in the East
Caitlin Clark has been named Eastern Conference #KiaPOTM after averaging 21.9 PPG, 4.0 RPG, and 8.2 APG for the @IndianaFever in June.
#KiaPOTM | #WNBASeason30
The 30th season of the WNBA is here.
Check out the Indiana Fever Statistics
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 3, 2026
- Lynx Head Coach and President of Basketball Operations Cheryl Reeve Named WNBA Coach of the Month - Minnesota Lynx
- Lynx Guard Olivia Miles Named WNBA Rookie of the Month - Minnesota Lynx
- A'ja Wilson Earns Record 15th Career WNBA Western Conference Player of the Month Award - Las Vegas Aces
- Indiana Fever Guard Caitlin Clark Named June Eastern Conference Player of the Month - Indiana Fever
- Clark Continues to Re-Write Record Books, Earns Another Accolade - Indiana Fever
- Seattle Storm Postgame Notes 7.2.26 - Seattle Storm
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Indiana Fever Stories
- Indiana Fever Guard Caitlin Clark Named June Eastern Conference Player of the Month
- Clark Continues to Re-Write Record Books, Earns Another Accolade
- Indiana Fever's Aliyah Boston, Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell Named 2026 WNBA All-Star Starters
- Triple All-Star Honors for Fever Big Three
- Indiana Fever Add Gary Kloppenburg in Interim Role