June Belongs to Napheesa Collier, Who Wins Her Second Player of the Month Award

July 3, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Napheesa Collier put up 22.9 PPG 8.9 RPG 4.1 APG in the month of June to earn her second KIA POTM award this season.

