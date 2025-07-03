June Belongs to Napheesa Collier, Who Wins Her Second Player of the Month Award
July 3, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Minnesota Lynx YouTube Video
Napheesa Collier put up 22.9 PPG 8.9 RPG 4.1 APG in the month of June to earn her second KIA POTM award this season.
The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
