Sports stats

WNBA Minnesota Lynx

June Belongs to Napheesa Collier, Who Wins Her Second Player of the Month Award

July 3, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Minnesota Lynx YouTube Video


Napheesa Collier put up 22.9 PPG 8.9 RPG 4.1 APG in the month of June to earn her second KIA POTM award this season.

The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW

Check out the Minnesota Lynx Statistics



Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 3, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Minnesota Lynx Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central