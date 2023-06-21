June 21, 2023 Sea Dogs Game Notes

SEA DOGS FALL IN GAME ONE The Reading Fightin Phils scored in the first inning last night and never looked back as the Portland Sea Dogs fell 7-2 on Tuesday night. Reading took the early 1-0 with an RBI groundout from Johan Rojas in the top of the first. The Fightins extended the lead in the top of the fourth after a three-run home run from Oliver Dunn to put Reading on top, 4-0. Two runs came across for Reading in the top of the fifth after an RBI groundout from Jhailyn Ortiz along with an RBI single from Casey Martin. Reading plated one more in the top of the sixth after a bases-loaded walk to score Matthew Kroon. Nick Yorke put the Sea Dogs on the board in the bottom of the sixth with a leadoff solo home run deep to center field. With his ninth home run of the season, Portland was on the board, 7-1. Yorke continued to deliver at the plate with his fourth hit of the day in the bottom of the seventh. An RBI-double from Yorke brought Tyler McDonough in to score but Portland trailed, 7-2.

NICK YORKE WAS PERFECT Nick Yorke had a perfect day at the plate after going four-for-four with a home run, a double, a pair of singles, and two RBI. His four hits was a new season-high for the second baseman. He finished last night's game a triple shy of the cycle.

THE STREAK CONTINUES Chase Meidroth extended his team leading on base streak to 24 games in last night's game. During his last 24 games, he is batting .273 with three doubles, four home runs and 13 RBI. He has worked 17 walks while striking out 15 times and owns a .424 OBP.

ANOTHER STREAK TO KEEP AN EYE ON RHP Ryan Miller has not allowed a run in his last five outings, spanning 7.2 innings. He has allowed eight hits while walking two and striking out seven. He is holding opposing hitters to a .111 average.

OFF TO TRIPLE-A RHP Ryan Fernandez was promoted to Triple-A prior to Sunday's game. Through five appearances in June, he tossed 7.0 innings without allowing an earned run while walking three and striking out 10. Fernandez held opposing hitters to a .192 average this month.

WHERE DO WE STAND The Sea Dogs remain in second place of the Northeast Division in the Eastern League, 1.5 games behind the Somerset Patriots. The Patriots have won their last two games while Portland lost on Sunday. The New Hampshire Fisher Cats are in third place, 6.0 games out of first place whiel the Reading Fightin Phils are in last place, 14.0 games behind Somerset. The Erie SeaWolves are in first place of the Southwest Division while the Akron RubberDucks are in second place, 1.5 games behind them.

THIS DATE IN SEA DOGS HISTORY June 21, 2019 - For the first time in team history, the Sea Dogs rebrand for one night, and become the Maine Whoopie Pies. Despite giving up six runs in the top of the third inning, Maine responded with six against Reading starter Jo Jo Romero. In the end, Reading held on for an 11-8 victory.

ON THE MOUND RHP Isaac Coffey will be making his Double-A debut tonight for the Sea Dogs. He was promoted on June 20th and made 11 starts with High-A Greenville Drive. He went 4-2 with 2.83 ERA and tossed 60.1 innings allowing 19 earned runs on 51 hits while walking 10 and striking out 83. Coffey went 1-0 with 2.70 ERA in June. His last outing was with High-A Greenville Drive. On June 25th, he tossed 5.2 innings allowing three runs on nine hits while striking out eight. He did not issue a walk.

