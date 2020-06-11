June 18 Scheduled for Second Party with a Purpose

(Reading, PA) - Thurdsay, June 18th will be the second Party With A Purpose event hosted by the Reading Fightin Phils at FirstEnergy Stadium. This family friendly event will feature live music, food and drink, and the opportunity to play catch on the field. The first of its kind on June 11th has already sold out!!

Sign up for next Thursday at https://bit.ly/3hlec3m. The $5 fee will benefit Humane Pennsylvania and the animals in their care. Humane Pennsylvania always looks to build the best community anywhere to be an animal. In addition, they will be promoting their virtual Walk for the Animals and Walktoberfest and offer registration for as many people as possible. Humane Pennsylvania raffles and merchandise will also be available!

Gates will open at 5:45. The Grand Slam Grill and the Yuengling Hometown Taproom will be open from 6-9PM. Fans will also have access to the field to have a catch and spread out. Some special R-Phils mascots are set to make an appearance and live music will be performed by Kim & Paul from "Vuja De" on the Tompkins VIST Bank Plaza.

The acoustic duo "Kim & Paul" have been a fan favorite at FirstEnergy Stadium for many years, performing both pregame and postgame concerts on the Good Life Financial Advisors Stage. Covering popular songs from the 60's-present, Kim & Paul's family-friendly, feel good music puts a smile of the faces of fans of all ages.

All safety, cleaning, and social distancing guidelines from the CDC and State of PA will be followed so the number of people is limited! Masks are required upon entrance but as soon as you sit at your table, we invite you to take them off and enjoy the R-Phils atmosphere you know and love.

Come enjoy a night out at the ballpark and support Humane Pennsylvania. Purchase your pass at https://bit.ly/3hlec3m before this party sells out too. We can't wait to have you back at the ballpark to relax and have some fun!

The R-Phils hope this can be a safe environment for a community event and a great opportunity to experience what many people have been missing recently. Visit RPhils.com/events for more information. Please direct all [email protected], text 610-370-BALL, or call the R-Phils at 610-370-BALL.

GUIDELINES AND SAFETY PROCEDURES:

Tables for seating will be provided throughout Tompkins VIST Bank Plaza at FirstEnergy Stadium. In accordance with State mandated guidelines, the R-Phils will provide at least six feet between parties at tables. The occupancy will not exceed 12 people per 1,000 sq. ft.

Each event will benefit a charitable organization, and each attendee will pre-purchase pass to attend. This will allow the R-Phils to guarantee that the number of attendees does not exceed allowable levels, and guarantee that there will be plenty of space for social distancing throughout the event.

Each attendee family group will be listed on a pass list at the entrance at each event. As you approach the entrance to Tompkins VIST Bank Plaza at FirstEnergy Stadium, an R-Phils staff member, while practicing proper social distancing, will confirm that your family group is listed on that evening's pre-purchased pass list.

All indoor areas of the stadium, other than the bathrooms, will be closed.

Dining will be offered in the open-air outdoor areas of Tompkins VIST Bank Plaza and on the field (weather permitting) at FirstEnergy Stadium. There will be no seating at the bar.

Attendees will be asked to wear a mask while entering and exiting FirstEnergy Stadium, and when not seated at your table. Once seated at your table, you will be welcome to remove your mask so as to enjoy your food and drink with your family group.

Employees will wear masks and gloves when in fan-facing situations and food/drink areas.

Cleaning treatment of all areas will occur prior to each event. Additional cleaning will continue throughout the event, including tables, and focus on high traffic areas.

All food and bar service transactions will be conducted with CREDIT CARD ONLY - No Cash.

All attendees will be asked to vacate each night by 9:30PM, so we can properly clean the area again.

Staffing levels will remain limited to minimize the chance of virus spread. All employee temperatures are checked upon arrival to the R-Phils.

Finally, please remember that our diverse fanbase and staff have differing views about the virus and its ability to spread. We respect the fact that some of you may not yet feel comfortable visiting FirstEnergy Stadium and understand if you feel safer staying at home for now. We will happily welcome you back when you are ready to return to America's Classic Ballpark.

