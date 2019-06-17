June 15th Games Rescheduled, Double Header at Shaw Park this Saturday

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes, in conjunction with the Milwaukee Milkmen and the American Association, have announced the makeup dates for the double header that was postponed on Saturday, June 15th in Kokomo, Indiana.

One of the games will be made up at Shaw Park as part of a double header this Saturday (June 22nd). First pitch for game one is now at 5:05 p.m. Tickets purchased or already in possession for Saturday, June 22nd grant admission to both games.

The Goldeyes and Milkmen will also play a double header on Friday, August 9th at Routine Field in Franklin, Wisconsin. The start time for the August 9th double header has not yet been announced.

All games on June 22nd and August 9th are scheduled for seven innings.

The Winnipeg Goldeyes return to action on Tuesday, June 18th when they host the Chicago Dogs at Shaw Park. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. Advance tickets are on sale now by visiting www.goldeyes.com/tickets or by visiting the box office at Shaw Park.

For information on 2019 season tickets, 10-game mini packs, and group tickets, call the Goldeyes' office at (204) 982-BASE, or visit the Goldeyes' official website at www.goldeyes.com.

