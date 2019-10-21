Jumbo Shrimp's "The Lion King" Family Movie Night Set for November 23

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp's next Family Movie Night is scheduled for Saturday, November 23 at the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville. The club will show a screening of the 2019 live-action version of "The Lion King" at 6 p.m. on the high-definition video board, with admission costing just $1 per person at the gate.

Gates open at 5 p.m. with kids' activities including Kids Zone inflatables and free face painting. An unlimited wristband for Kids Zone inflatables costs $5. The ballpark's concession stands and the Jumbo Shrimp souvenir store will also be open. The movie screening will begin at 6 p.m.

Admission is just $1 per person (cash and credit will be accepted) at the home plate gate. Movie night attendees are welcome to bring blankets for seating on the field and seating in the stadium seats is also available. However, no chairs will be permitted to be brought into the ballpark. Additionally, no outside food or beverage is permitted.

To RSVP to the event, please visit the Jumbo Shrimp's Family Movie Night Facebook event. Those who RSVP will be automatically entered to win raffle prizes that will be given away prior to the start of the movie.

