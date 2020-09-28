Jumbo Shrimp's October 31 Fall Festival Features Trick-Or-Treating, Contests

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Fall is in the air in Northeast Florida and the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp are unveiling their Fall Festival, complete with trick-or-treating and several contests designed to be fun for the entire family. The Fall Festival will run from 12-4 p.m. on Saturday, October 31 at 121 Financial Ballpark.

Entry to the Fall Festival is just $7 per person, but is limited due to COVID-19 ballpark safety protocols. Entry may be purchased in advance by calling the Jumbo Shrimp at (904) 358-2846.

Each entry purchased includes the ability to visit trick-or-treat tables and also entitles festivalgoers to participate in one of the following four contests:

Costume Contest (Jumbo Shrimp staff will determine the winner and post it on the @JaxShrimp social media channels)

Mummy Wrap Contest (Contestants will be timed on how quickly they can unwrap a roll of toilet paper around them)

Pumpkin Mini Golf (Contestants who sink a putt through a hole in a pumpkin win a Jumbo Shrimp hat)

Jumbo Shrimp Neck Pillow Toss (Contestants who can toss a Jumbo Shrimp neck pillow around a bat get to keep the pillow)

Free parking is available in Lot P, with entry to the ballpark at the Home Plate Gate. Entry is cashless. Additionally, no outside food or beverage is permitted. Full concessions and adult beverages will be available for cashless purchase, meaning guests must come prepared with card payment options. The Jumbo Shrimp Souvenir Store will also be open for card payment options.

All Jumbo Shrimp employees will be wearing face coverings throughout the event and all guests will be required to wear face coverings upon entry and while they move about the ballpark.

