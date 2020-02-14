Jumbo Shrimp's "Frozen 2" Family Movie Night Set for March 21

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp's next Family Movie Night is scheduled for Saturday, March 21 at The Home of the Jumbo Shrimp. The club will show a screening of "Frozen 2" at 6 p.m. on the high-definition video board, with admission costing just $1 per person at the gate.

Gates open at 5 p.m. with kids' activities including Kids Zone inflatables and free face painting. An unlimited wristband for Kids Zone inflatables costs $5. The ballpark's concession stands and the Jumbo Shrimp souvenir store will also be open. The movie screening will begin at 6 p.m.

Admission is just $1 per person (cash and credit will be accepted) at the home plate gate. Movie night attendees are welcome to bring blankets for seating on the field and seating in the stadium seats is also available. However, no chairs will be permitted to be brought into the ballpark. Additionally, no outside food or beverage is permitted.

To RSVP to the event, please visit the Jumbo Shrimp's Family Movie Night Facebook event. Those who RSVP will be automatically entered to win raffle prizes that will be given away prior to the start of the movie.

UP NEXT: The Jumbo Shrimp's 2020 Home Opening Day is Wednesday, April 15 against the Biloxi Shuckers at The Home of the Jumbo Shrimp. Season tickets, mini plans and group outings are on sale now. Visit www.jaxshrimp.com or call 904-358-2846 to secure yours today.

