Jumbo Shrimp's 2020 Promoti Onal Schedule Packed with Fireworks, Theme Nights

March 4, 2020 - Southern League (SL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release





JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Affordable Family Fun is returning to 121 Financial Ballpark for the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp's 2020 season, as the club revealed its promotional schedule Wednesday that begins on Opening Night on Wednesday, April 15.

Over the span of 70 fun-filled home dates, the Jumbo Shrimp have planned 22 fireworks dates, 11 giveaways, five free military appreciation nights and two specialty jersey auctions. The club also has a lineup of theme nights ranging from Say Yes To Crack Night (April 30), when the Jumbo Shrimp will salute chiropractors and plumbers, Long Live The Cozy Coupe Night (June 5), in which the club salutes the best-selling car of all-time, Dropping Our Drawers on Fathers' Day (June 21), when thanks to Darley's Plumbing, hundreds of blue boxer shorts will be dropped out of a helicopter before the game to raise awareness for prostate cancer, Best Seat (OVER) The House Night (April 17), where six lucky fans will watch an inning of baseball from a hot air balloon and Hanukkah in Jew-ly (July 2), when fans will experience a matzo ball of promotions for eight crazy innings.

The Jumbo Shrimp invite fans Into The Shrimpverse for Comic Hero Weekend (May 2-3). The club will wear special Comic Hero jerseys and caps featuring Captain Crustacean and Dr. Cocktail Sauce, and fans will receive a free a collector's edition of the original hard copy of the Jumbo Shrimp's custom comic book "Into The Shrimpverse" presented by Gotham City Limit.

Vice Night (July 25) returns with a Vice Night Hawaiian Shirt Giveaway presented by Swisher International to the first 2,000 fans. Jacksonville will don special Vice Duuuval jerseys that will be auctioned off on the concourse through the end of the fifth inning of the game. The Jumbo Shrimp will celebrate the 9-0-4 on September 4 and get ready for football season with special 904 Day Teal jerseys that will also be auctioned off for fans during the game.

A special gender reveal is scheduled for Scampi on Gender Reveal Night (June 19), and are asking couples to join in on the fun and reveal the gender of their baby on the field. Fans are asked to email director of promotions and special events David Ratz at david@jaxshrimp.com to sign up for a slot. A mile-marker for the season is National Drive Thru Day (July 24), when 121 Financial Ballpark will turn into the world's largest drive thru as cars come through each inning to grab their food from right field.

"Our 2020 promotional calendar is a direct reflection of our core values of Affordable Family Fun to all the excellent fans who have supported us during the first three seasons of the Jumbo Shrimp," said executive vice president/general manager Harold Craw. "We continue to aim to expand many of our popular promotions, such as fireworks shows and giveaways, while offering new entertainment and fun for each fan who visits 121 Financial Ballpark."

With tickets starting at $5 and a $2 hot dog available every game, the Jumbo Shrimp are always affordable. The club's family fun is reflected in each of their weekly specials, leading off with up-close, memorable experiences for the youngest Jumbo Shrimp fans:

Baptist Health Sunday Family FUNdays: Kids can feel the pros before each Sunday home game, as families can play catch on the field, plus Jumbo Shrimp players will be signing autographs. Each Sunday will feature FREE face painting, balloon animals and popular kids show and movie characters roaming the park. Following the game, kids 12 and under can run the bases.

VyStar Credit Union Members Buy-One, Get-One-Free: VyStar Credit Union members can enjoy a Buy-One, Get-One-Free ticket special by showing their VyStar credit or debit card at the box office.

Community First Credit Union Two For Tuesdays: Tickets are 2-for-1 at the box office for Community First Credit Union members using their CFCU credit or debit card. Fans who are not Community First Credit Union members can learn more about membership at the CFCU table on the concourse.

Publix Corks & Forks Wednesdays: Each Wednesday night home game, fans can purchase a ticket package to sample food and wine specially prepared by Chef Tony from Publix. Each night's wine will be on sale at the ballpark and at Publix.

Budweiser Thirsty Thursdays: All Thursday home games are the best happy hour on the First Coast. Fans can purchase $1.00 12 oz. and $2.00 24 oz. Budweiser products on the Jacksonville Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Arlington Trail Rated Territory, Oasis concession stand and right field bleachers. Plus, join DJ Swagg and DJ MoneyGud from Power 106.1 will perform at the Budweiser Tiki Terrace each Thirsty Thursday.

Friday Night Fireworks and Red Shirt Fridays: Jumbo Shrimp players and staff will wear red each Friday to support the military, and fans who wear red save $1.00 on a ticket at the box office or can donate that $1.00 to charity. Each Friday home game in 2020 features a special postgame Friday Night Fireworks show.

Giveaway Saturdays: The first five Saturdays (through June 20) and August 1 will feature postgame fireworks presented by 121 Financial Credit Union. The first 2,000 fans through the gates each Saturday will receive a free giveaway item. Gates open each Saturday at 5:30 p.m. for 6:35 p.m. games. The items include:

Saturday Giveaway (first 2,000 fans) Presented By

April 15 (Wed.) Magnet Schedule (first 3,000 fans) Firehouse Subs & Rimrock Devlin

April 18 Fan-designed T-Shirt 121 Financial Credit Union & Atlantic Self Storage

May 2 Jumbo Shrimp Cereal Bowl 121 Financial Credit Union & First Watch

May 23 LED Lantern Giveaway 121 Financial Credit Union & Darley's Plumbing

June 13 The Ocean Called... Bobble 121 Financial Credit Union

June 20 Hands of Stone (Garrett) Bobble 121 Financial Credit Union & RJ Young

July 3 (Fri.) Patriotic Cap Nimnicht Family of Dealerships

July 11 Red Caps Fedora Florida Blue

July 25 Vice Night Hawaiian Shirt Swisher International

Aug. 1 Back To School Backpack Baptist Health & Wolfson Children's Hospital

Aug. 22 Shrimp Tail Blanket Charlie's Tropic Heating & Air

Sept. 5 Shrimp Fanny Pack Ascension St. Vincent's

In addition to their weekly specials, the Jumbo Shrimp will continue to offer active military and veterans $5 reserved tickets to every home game. The team will also host five Military Appreciation Nights (Friday, May 22 presented by Navy Mutual; Saturday, June 20 presented by Ascension St. Vincent's; Monday, July 13 presented by CSX; Sunday, August 23; Thursday, September 3 presented by VyStar Credit Union), when active military and veterans and their immediate families receive free general admission or reserved tickets.

Dogs are admitted for free with a paying human companion on Forever Vets Canines and Crustaceans Dog Days, which include five dates throughout the regular season (May 11, June 14, July 22, August 2 & September 7). The club will also host celebrations for Star Wars Night (July 12) and Golf Night (June 18).

The Jumbo Shrimp will play host six weekday games in 2020, including three Yuengling Business Person Specials. On those dates (May 4, May 25 & June 15), fans can receive a 16 oz. Yuengling can (or small fountain soda), jumbo hot dog, chips and reserved seat ticket for just $15.

In addition to the Jumbo Shrimp's slate of promotions, the club's Drive For A Better Jacksonville returns for the 2020 season. The club will hold a clothing drive (April 18) with proceeds benefitting City Rescue Mission, two food drives (May 13 and May 23, Feeding Northeast Florida), will ask fans to donate and fill out cards for the military (June 20, USO), hold a toy drive (July 26, Family Support Services of North Florida, Inc.) and then hold a school supplies drive (August 1, Duval County Public Schools).

More details and a complete listing of the Jumbo Shrimp's 2020 promotional schedule is available on www.jaxshrimp.com . Single-game tickets for each of the Jumbo Shrimp's 70 home contests go on sale on Wednesday, March 11.

Ticket packages including a 70-game Full Season, 35-game Weekender, 22-game Fireworks+Plus, 15-game Fireworks and Flex Plans in sets of a dozen or half dozen undated reserved seat vouchers are available now by calling the Jumbo Shrimp at (904) 358-2846.

UP NEXT: The Jumbo Shrimp's 2020 Home Opening Day is Wednesday, April 15 against the Biloxi Shuckers at 121 Financial Ballpark. Season tickets, mini plans and group outings are on sale now. Visit www.jaxshrimp.com or call 904-358-2846 to secure yours today.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from March 4, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.