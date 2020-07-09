Jumbo Shrimp Youth Baseball Camp Runs from July 20-24

July 9, 2020 - Southern League (SL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release





JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp are offering young fans of Crustacean Nation the chance to learn the fundamentals of baseball in a fun environment. The club's Youth Baseball Camp will run from 9 a.m.-noon during the week of July 20-24 at 121 Financial Ballpark.

Former college baseball and softball players and Jumbo Shrimp staff members will teach children ages 5-12 right on the field of 121 Financial Ballpark. Campers will be served lunch daily upon the conclusion of camp, and each camper will receive a special camp T-shirt. Daily arrival begins at 8:30 a.m., with camp starting at 9 a.m. The cost is $200 per camper.

In accordance with city and state health officials, face coverings are mandatory for all Jumbo Shrimp employees, coaches and counselors. Camp groups will be divided by ages with groupings capped at 10 campers. Each group will have one coach and one counselor with them at all times.

Campers are instructed to bring their own hats, gloves, bats, personal water bottles and flat tennis shoes - no cleats will be accepted.

Camp size is limited to 50 attendees. To register, please contact Jumbo Shrimp assistant director, ticket sales James Abbatinozzi at (904) 374-4569 or [email protected]

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from July 9, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.