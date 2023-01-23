Jumbo Shrimp to Hold Food & Beverage Job Fairs on February 1 & 11

January 23, 2023 - International League (IL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - With the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp's 2023 season of Affordable Family Fun on the horizon, the club has set two job fairs in February for 2023 seasonal food and beverage positions at 121 Financial Ballpark.

The Jumbo Shrimp will host job fairs from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, February 1 and 9 a.m.-noon on Saturday, February 11 at 121 Financial Ballpark.

The Jumbo Shrimp are seeking candidates for:

Premium In-Seat Server

Concessions Lead

Concessions Floor Supervisor

Warehouse Coordinator

Suite Attendant

Concessions Attendant

Cook

Bartender

Warehouse Worker

Party Deck Attendant

Vending Hawker

Kitchen Utility

Kitchen Lead

Office Coordinator

Clean Team

Interested applicants may find full position descriptions and an application form at www.jaxshrimp.com. Applicants may bring a completed application to the job fair. All applicants should be prepared to interview at the job fairs and are encouraged to bring a resume and dress appropriately. Potential employees are subject to a background check.

Parking for the events will be in Lot P and applicants may enter through the Home Plate Gate at the corner of A Philip Randolph Blvd. and E. Adams St.

Open positions are for seasonal employment, including but not limited to 75 Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp home baseball games, additional stadium events and training.

The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp are an equal opportunity employer.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from January 23, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.