Jumbo Shrimp to Hold Food & Beverage Job Fairs February 6 & 17
January 28, 2021 - International League (IL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - With the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp's 2021 season of Affordable Family Fun on the horizon, the club has set two job fairs in February for 2021 seasonal food and beverage positions at 121 Financial Ballpark.
The Jumbo Shrimp will host food and beverage job fairs from both 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday, February 6 and 4:30-8 p.m. on Wednesday, February 17 at 121 Financial Ballpark.
The Jumbo Shrimp are seeking candidates for:
Concessions Manager
Concessions Floor Supervisor
Warehouse Manager
Suite Attendant
Concessions Workers
Concessions Cook
Bartender
Warehouse Worker
Party Deck Attendant
Vending Hawker
Line Cook
Kitchen Utility
Cashier
Keg Operator
Office Coordinator
Clean Team
Interested applicants may find full position descriptions and an application form at www.jaxshrimp.com. Applicants may bring a completed application to the job fair. All applicants will be required to wear face coverings, should be prepared to interview at the job fairs and are encouraged to bring a resume and dress appropriately. Potential employees are subject to a background check and drug test.
Parking for the events will be in Lot P and applicants may enter through the Home Plate Gate at the corner of A Philip Randolph Blvd. and E. Adams St.
Open positions are for seasonal employment, including but not limited to 70 Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp home baseball games, additional stadium events and training.
The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp are an equal opportunity employer.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from January 28, 2021
- Jumbo Shrimp to Hold Food & Beverage Job Fairs February 6 & 17 - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Stories
- Jumbo Shrimp to Hold Food & Beverage Job Fairs February 6 & 17
- Raines, Ribault to Play Under the Lights at Second Annual High School Heritage Classic
- Jumbo Shrimp Begin Family Movie Night Calendar with "The Princess and the Frog"
- Students Can Win Ceremonial First Pitch in Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Essay Contest
- Jumbo Shrimp Extended Invitation to Become Marlins' Triple-A Affiliate