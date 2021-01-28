Jumbo Shrimp to Hold Food & Beverage Job Fairs February 6 & 17

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - With the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp's 2021 season of Affordable Family Fun on the horizon, the club has set two job fairs in February for 2021 seasonal food and beverage positions at 121 Financial Ballpark.

The Jumbo Shrimp will host food and beverage job fairs from both 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday, February 6 and 4:30-8 p.m. on Wednesday, February 17 at 121 Financial Ballpark.

The Jumbo Shrimp are seeking candidates for:

Concessions Manager

Concessions Floor Supervisor

Warehouse Manager

Suite Attendant

Concessions Workers

Concessions Cook

Bartender

Warehouse Worker

Party Deck Attendant

Vending Hawker

Line Cook

Kitchen Utility

Cashier

Keg Operator

Office Coordinator

Clean Team

Interested applicants may find full position descriptions and an application form at www.jaxshrimp.com. Applicants may bring a completed application to the job fair. All applicants will be required to wear face coverings, should be prepared to interview at the job fairs and are encouraged to bring a resume and dress appropriately. Potential employees are subject to a background check and drug test.

Parking for the events will be in Lot P and applicants may enter through the Home Plate Gate at the corner of A Philip Randolph Blvd. and E. Adams St.

Open positions are for seasonal employment, including but not limited to 70 Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp home baseball games, additional stadium events and training.

The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp are an equal opportunity employer.

