Jumbo Shrimp to Hold Food & Beverage Job Fair February 19

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - With the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp's 2020 season of Affordable Family Fun on the horizon, the club will hold its next job fair from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, February 19 for 2020 seasonal food and beverage positions at The Home of the Jumbo Shrimp.

The Jumbo Shrimp are seeking candidates for:

Floor Supervisor

Concessions Stand Manager

Warehouse Manager

Suite Attendant

Concessions Attendant

Concessions Cooks

Bartenders

Bar backs

Keg Operators

Warehouse Staff

Vending Hawkers

Line Cooks

Pantry Stewards

Cashiers

Interested applicants may find full position descriptions and an application form at www.jaxshrimp.com. Applicants may bring a completed application to the job fair. All applicants should be prepared to interview at the job fairs and are encouraged to bring a resume and dress appropriately. Potential employees are subject to a background check and drug test.

Parking for the events will be in Lot P and applicants may enter through the main stadium gates at the corner of A Philip Randolph Blvd. and E. Adams St.

Open positions are for seasonal employment, including but not limited to 70 Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp home baseball games, additional stadium events and training.

The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp are an equal opportunity employer.

UP NEXT: The Jumbo Shrimp's 2020 Home Opening Day is Wednesday, April 15 against the Biloxi Shuckers at The Home of the Jumbo Shrimp. Season tickets, mini plans and group outings are on sale now. Visit www.jaxshrimp.com or call 904-358-2846 to secure yours today.

