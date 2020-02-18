Jumbo Shrimp to Hold Food & Beverage Job Fair February 19
February 18, 2020 - Southern League (SL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - With the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp's 2020 season of Affordable Family Fun on the horizon, the club will hold its next job fair from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, February 19 for 2020 seasonal food and beverage positions at The Home of the Jumbo Shrimp.
The Jumbo Shrimp are seeking candidates for:
Floor Supervisor
Concessions Stand Manager
Warehouse Manager
Suite Attendant
Concessions Attendant
Concessions Cooks
Bartenders
Bar backs
Keg Operators
Warehouse Staff
Vending Hawkers
Line Cooks
Pantry Stewards
Cashiers
Interested applicants may find full position descriptions and an application form at www.jaxshrimp.com. Applicants may bring a completed application to the job fair. All applicants should be prepared to interview at the job fairs and are encouraged to bring a resume and dress appropriately. Potential employees are subject to a background check and drug test.
Parking for the events will be in Lot P and applicants may enter through the main stadium gates at the corner of A Philip Randolph Blvd. and E. Adams St.
Open positions are for seasonal employment, including but not limited to 70 Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp home baseball games, additional stadium events and training.
The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp are an equal opportunity employer.
UP NEXT: The Jumbo Shrimp's 2020 Home Opening Day is Wednesday, April 15 against the Biloxi Shuckers at The Home of the Jumbo Shrimp. Season tickets, mini plans and group outings are on sale now. Visit www.jaxshrimp.com or call 904-358-2846 to secure yours today.
• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...
Southern League Stories from February 18, 2020
- Jumbo Shrimp to Hold Food & Beverage Job Fair February 19 - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Stories
- Jumbo Shrimp to Hold Food & Beverage Job Fair February 19
- "CRUSHstacean Nation" Wins Jumbo Shrimp Fan-Designed T-Shirt Contest
- Jumbo Shrimp's "Frozen 2" Family Movie Night Set for March 21
- Raines Vikings Win Inaugural High School Heritage Classic
- Jumbo Shrimp to Hold Food & Beverage Job Fairs February 15 & 19