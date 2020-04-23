Jumbo Shrimp to Draft Fans for Legends Begin at Home Charitable Event

April 23, 2020 - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release





JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - While NFL teams are drafting top prospects this weekend, Jumbo Shrimp fans have the chance to be drafted and take the field with some of the greatest to ever play baseball in Jacksonville. For a unique charitable event, the inaugural Legends Begin at Home, two lucky Jumbo Shrimp fans will be virtually created in the video game MLB The Show and included in a lineup of all-time greats for the first-ever matchup between the Akron RubberDucks and Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, taking place at 7 p.m. Friday, May 1, on each team's YouTube channel.

Fans who donate by noon Eastern Time on Monday, April 27, to either the Jumbo Shrimp's HERO Program or the RubberDucks' QuAkron Cares Program, providing COVID-19 relief to their respective communities, will be automatically entered for a chance to be drafted and have their likeness created to play on their hometown team. The winners will appear alongside the greatest to come through the Bold City, such as Hank Aaron and Randy Johnson, while facing those from the Rubber City's franchise history, such as Jim Thome and Francisco Lindor.

The donations will be tallied at noon on Monday, April 27 and announced on the broadcast. If Jacksonville tallies a higher donation total, Akron would send Luigi's pizza and cheese salad to the Jumbo Shrimp. Should Akron record a higher total, Jacksonville would send the RubberDucks Mayport Shrimp. The losing team of the virtual game will display the winning team's jersey in their team offices until the next Legends Begin at Home. The game will be streamed on both the Jumbo Shrimp's and RubberDucks' YouTube pages, respectively.

"The feedback we heard from both the RubberDucks' and the Jumbo Shrimp's respective Opening Day at Home videos was tremendous, and we hope a twist of friendly competition will be fun and impactful in our teams' hometowns. We are grateful to provide a few moments of normalcy during these difficult times, and to continue the COVID-19 relief efforts through Legends Begin at Home," said Ken Babby, who is the owner/CEO of both clubs. "Being part of the Northeast Florida and Northeast Ohio communities, I am looking forward to seeing legends who played in both of these great cities match up against each other to bring our fans, partners and communities together in a unique and creative way."

Legends Begin at Home will feature guest pregame appearances from Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan and Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry and fans' favorite between-inning promotions throughout the broadcast. Like watching a game at 121 Financial Ballpark or Canal Park in Akron, the broadcast will also include the National Anthem and a ceremonial first pitch. Following the simulated game, fans will be treated to a virtual postgame fireworks show.

Both clubs are also asking fans to be part of the broadcast. Fans can send videos of themselves wearing either a Jumbo Shrimp or RubberDucks hat to info@jaxshrimp.com or ticketservice@akronrubberducks.com yelling "Play ball!" to become the pregame "Play Ball Kid." Fans can also record and send brief videos of their favorite memories at 121 Financial Ballpark or Canal Park that can be selected to appear throughout the broadcast.

