Jumbo Shrimp Team Store Hours Unveiled for Holiday Season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp have announced their Souvenir Store hours for the holiday season at the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville. Fans are also welcome to shop the club's online team store at https://jaxshrimp.milbstore.com/.

All items in the team store at the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville and online on Black Friday (Nov. 29) will be 20 percent off. Black Friday purchases online over $50 will receive free shipping when using to promo code BLACKFRIDAY. The store will also be open on Black Friday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., and fans who spend $50 in-store will receive a Jumbo Shrimp neck pillow (while supplies last).

The Jumbo Shrimp's holiday packs are also available by calling the Jumbo Shrimp at (904) 358-2846. Fans can purchase a bundle of six ticket vouchers for the 2020 season and a hat for $60, or 12 ticket vouchers for the 2020 season and a hat for $110.

The club's team store, which is currently open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., will be closed the day before Thanksgiving (Nov. 27) and Thanksgiving (Nov. 28).

During the month of December, the Jumbo Shrimp will open their team store each Saturday (Dec. 7, 14, 21), as well as Monday, Dec. 23 and Tuesday, Dec. 24 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

The Souvenir Store will then reopen for regular business hours of 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday beginning on Monday, January 6.

