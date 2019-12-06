Jumbo Shrimp Sign Fourth Annual "Jackson 5" Internship Class

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp inked five students from Jacksonville's Andrew Jackson High School as part of the club's "Jackson 5" Sports Management internship program.

Each of the five new students entered into the Jackson 5 will gain four years of hands-on, progressive sports business experience by working in an internship-like setting alongside Jumbo Shrimp staff members. The program culminates in an annual final project, with the students helping to plan, implement and oversee the Jumbo Shrimp's annual Education Day game.

"We are so looking forward to working with these amazing students," said Jumbo Shrimp general manager Harold Craw. "Our staff relishes the relationships created over several years by teaching and working with our Jackson 5 students. It's amazing to see the students grow year-in and year-out as they obtain four years of relevant work experience before they even reach college."

The club's partnership with Andrew Jackson High School, located in downtown Jacksonville, allows students in the school's sports management magnet section to obtain job skills needed to hold sports management occupations. The program was created in 2016.

"It is such an honor to help cultivate the future of our industry. These students are extremely talented and a blast to work with," Jumbo Shrimp director of community relations Andrea Williams said. "The Sports Management Academy program at Andrew Jackson is top-notch under the leadership of Dr. Tracolya Clinch and her team, and the Jumbo Shrimp are very proud of this partnership. Through this program, we are able to directly impact the lives of young people, and it doesn't get any better than that."

