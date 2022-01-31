Jumbo Shrimp Invite Non-Profit Organizations to Fundraise at 121 Financial Ballpark

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp are hosting an informational event for non-profit organizations seeking to find fun and creative ways to raise money during the 2022 season presented by FIS from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, February 9 at 121 Financial Ballpark.

The Jumbo Shrimp offer a wide variety of fundraising opportunities to help various entities such as youth sports teams, food banks, booster clubs, private schools, churches and military and civic groups to earn both money for their fundraising goals and gain added exposure for their cause at 121 Financial Ballpark. Programs include the operation of the ballpark's concession stands and other portable ballpark food areas, as well as fundraising tickets, Launch-A-Ball and the Vystar Charity Begins at Home Program.

"This is an excellent opportunity to meet face-to-face and answer any questions about fundraising at 121 Financial Ballpark," said Jumbo Shrimp executive vice president/general manager Harold Craw. "It has been so rewarding over the years to help a wide variety of non-profit organizations through our various programs, and we look forward to expanding our efforts for the 2022 season."

Non-profits interested in joining the Jumbo Shrimp's concession fundraising program should contact community relations manager Miranda Rossum at miranda@jaxshrimp.com.

