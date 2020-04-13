Jumbo Shrimp Invite Fans to Opening Day at Home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - On what would have been the club's home Opening Day at 121 Financial Ballpark, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp are welcoming fans from their own homes to watch Opening Day at Home presented by Firehouse Subs at noon on Wednesday, April 15 during a special Facebook Live event.

Over nine proverbial innings featuring contests, games, top moments of the 2019 season and Affordable Family Fun, the Jumbo Shrimp's Opening Day at Home is designed to bring fans of Crustacean Nation, team partners and the Jacksonville and Northeast Florida community together.

Fans can watch Opening Day at Home beginning at noon on Wednesday from the club's @jaxshrimp Facebook page.

"While we are disappointed to not be playing baseball in April, we wanted to celebrate the annual tradition of Opening Day with our fans and partners in a virtual setting to bring out laughs and smiles during a difficult time," said Jumbo Shrimp executive vice president/general manager Harold Craw. "When baseball does return, we look forward to welcoming fans back to 121 Financial Ballpark and continuing to bring the experience of Affordable Family Fun to Jacksonville."

