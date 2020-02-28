Jumbo Shrimp Introduce Kornberg as Lead Broadcaster

February 28, 2020 - Southern League (SL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release





JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp have tabbed Scott Kornberg to be the club's new play-by-play broadcaster. Kornberg will broadcast all 140 regular season contests on the Jumbo Shrimp Network on Sunny 102.3 Jacksonville Greatest Hits and replaces Roger Hoover, who served as Jacksonville's broadcaster for the previous eight seasons.

"Scott was the natural choice to be elevated to the lead voice of the Jumbo Shrimp" said executive vice president/general manager Harold Craw. "We are lucky to have such a talent on our staff, and Scott isn't simply filling a role because he is already here; Scott's background, experience and quality of work stands on its own as he is one of the top broadcasters and media relations professionals in all of Minor League Baseball. We are thrilled to have Scott Kornberg as our play-by-play broadcaster for 2020 and beyond."

A native of Belle Mead, N.J., Kornberg worked with Hoover in 2019 as a play-by-play broadcaster on the Jumbo Shrimp Network. He will continue to serve in his media and public relations role with the club, acting as the primary contact between the media and front office and helping manage the Jumbo Shrimp's presence and coverage on a variety of platforms. In addition, Kornberg will join Kyle Sielaff of the Marlins Radio Network at 1:05 p.m. on Saturday, February 29 for the Miami Marlins' webcast against the Baltimore Orioles from Ed Smith Stadium in Sarasota that fans can hear on www.marlins.com, www.mlb.com and the MLB app.

"First of all, I want to congratulate Roger Hoover on eight outstanding years in Jacksonville. I wish we had more than one season to work together, but I know he has some amazing things in his future that I'm excited to watch him excel in," Kornberg said. "Without Marco LaNave, who spent three seasons in Jacksonville and is the lead broadcaster for the Jumbo Shrimp's sister franchise in Akron, I simply would not be where I am today. He brought me into Minor League Baseball and I never dreamed we would be the two lead voices in the same ownership group. Thank you to Fast Forward Sports Group owner and CEO Ken Babby and the Jumbo Shrimp's leadership team in Harold Craw and Noel Blaha for believing in me and allowing me a simply life-changing opportunity.

"The support of my wife Madie, parents David and Paula, sister Michaela, brothers Adam and Ian, and mentors like Marco, Brian Boesch and Nathan Barnett, is the true explanation for my success. I am looking forward to continuing the legacy Roger left behind on the Jumbo Shrimp Network and connecting with Jumbo Shrimp and Marlins fans through our broadcast and other avenues via the tremendous amount of respect I have for every single player, manager, coach and umpire on the field. To put it simply, it is truly an honor to be the next Voice of the Jumbo Shrimp."

In addition to his role with the Jumbo Shrimp, Kornberg serves as a gameday employee on the Jacksonville Jaguars' public relations staff. He also works as both a freelance broadcaster on ESPN+ and public address announcer for the men's basketball, women's basketball, men's soccer, women's soccer, baseball and softball teams at both Jacksonville University and the University of North Florida.

The 2017 Carolina League co-Broadcaster of the Year, Kornberg was the broadcaster and manager of media relations for the Myrtle Beach Pelicans (High-A, Chicago Cubs) from December 2015 through the 2018 season. Kornberg also worked as the football and men's basketball radio broadcaster with the Western Illinois University Leathernecks from 2014-18. His prior experience additionally includes stints with the Winston-Salem Dash (High-A, Chicago White Sox), Quad Cities River Bandits (Low-A, Houston Astros), Colgate University (N.Y.) and High Point-Thomasville HiToms (Coastal Plain League).

Kornberg graduated in 2013 from the University of Maryland. During his time in College Park, he served as the co-director of the school's student radio station, WMUC Sports. In addition to helping run its day-to-day operations and managing the station's news and web content, Kornberg hosted a pair of talk shows and broadcast Terps men's and women's basketball, football, baseball, men's soccer and softball. While at Maryland, he enjoyed being a campus tour guide with Maryland Images and also worked as a television reporter for Capital News Service, where he covered the 2012 Democratic National Convention in Charlotte.

Sunny 102.3 Jacksonville's Greatest Hits is the flagship station for the Jumbo Shrimp Network for the third straight year. Fans can also listen to free, live online broadcasts of all games on www.jaxshrimp.com and the TuneIn app. Every Jumbo Shrimp home game will also be streamed live and on-demand on MiLB.tv, a subscription-based service that includes access to game video streams from across Minor League Baseball.

UP NEXT: The Jumbo Shrimp's 2020 Home Opening Day is Wednesday, April 15 against the Biloxi Shuckers at 121 Financial Ballpark. Season tickets, mini plans and group outings are on sale now. Visit www.jaxshrimp.com or call 904-358-2846 to secure yours today.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from February 28, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.