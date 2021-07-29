Jumbo Shrimp Homestand Highlights August 3-8

July 29, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 2021 season presented by FIS continues Tuesday, August 3, with a seven-game, six-day series against the Norfolk Tides, Triple-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, that runs through Sunday, August 8 at 121 Financial Ballpark. The homestand features a promotional lineup that includes the following highlights:

Tuesday, August 3, 2021, 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Community First Credit Union Two for Tuesday: Tickets are two-for-one at the Miller Electric Box Office for Community First Credit Union members using their CFCU credit or debit card. Fans who are not Community First Credit Union members can learn more about membership at the CFCU table on the concourse.

Military Appreciation Night: Join the Jumbo Shrimp and CSX for Military Appreciation Night. CSX is happy to provide free tickets (subject to availability) to all active, retired, veterans and former military members and their dependents. Complimentary ticket may be received in-person at the Miller Electric Box Office in advance or the day of the game, subject to availability.

Wednesday, August 4, 5:05 p.m. doubleheader (Gates open at 4:30 p.m.)

VyStar Credit Union Charity Begins at Home: Join VyStar Credit Union as they partner with the Jim and Tabitha Furyk Foundation to raise awareness and funds throughout the game through ticket sales and promotions. Fans who present their VyStar credit or debit card at the Miller Electric Box Office will receive buy-one-get-one tickets (valid for ticket of equal or lesser value, subject to availability).

Forever Vets Animal Hospital Canines and Crustaceans (Dog Day): The Jumbo Shrimp and Forever Vets Animal Hospital welcome fans and their canine companion to 121 Financial Ballpark. Canines get in free as long as their human companion buys a ticket. Dog-free seating is located in Section 119, the Wheelhouse Lounge and the Haskell Suite Level.

A Better Jacksonville Drive Results Series with School Supplies and Baseballs: The Jumbo Shrimp will collect school supplies to be donated to Duval County Public Schools. Fans can also donate baseballs to DCPS. Everyone who donates to all five of our A Better Jacksonville Series Drive Results Series games will be entered to throw out a first pitch later in the season.

Thursday, August 5, 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Budweiser Thirsty Thursday: All Thursday home games are the best happy hour on the First Coast. Fans can purchase $2 (12 oz. draft) and $3 (24 oz. draft) Budweiser products on the left field berm canopy, Oasis concession stand, and right field bleachers. Plus, join DJ Swagg and DJ MoneyGud from Power 106.1 at the Tiki Terrace each Thirsty Thursday.

Vice Night (So Nice We're Doing It Twice): The Jumbo Shrimp will once again take the field rocking their black, Duuuval Vice jerseys as the club pays tribute to the city the Marlins call home. The first 2,000 fans through the gates will receive a Vice Night hat courtesy of Swisher. The Vice Night jerseys will be auctioned off through August 15. Click here to place your bid.

Friday, August 6, 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Friday Night Fireworks presented by Ponte Vedra Golf Carts: Be sure to stick around after the game for Friday Night Fireworks presented by Ponte Vedra Golf Carts as the Jumbo Shrimp light up the sky with a special fireworks celebration.

Friday Night Lites: Fans can enjoy $2 12 oz. Miller Lite from 6-7:30 p.m. and $1 off all other craft beers under the Brown Canopy.

Long Live the Cozy Coupe: The Jumbo Shrimp are proud to throw a party and celebrate the best-selling car of all-time, the Cozy Coupe. The night will feature games full of little plastic cars, including Cozy Coupe races, Cozy Coupe building contests, and a contest to see how many people can still squeeze into them. Plus, at the end of the night, the Jumbo Shrimp will be giving away a life size, drivable, Cozy Coupe thanks to the team at Ponte Vedra Golf Carts.

Red Shirt Friday: Fans are encouraged to wear red to support the military and those who do so will save $1 per ticket at the Miller Electric Box Office, or can donate that $1 to charity. The Jumbo Shrimp will wear their red "Bold City" jerseys as is the custom on Fridays and will also have special yellow hats, as our Cozy Coupe celebration continues!

Saturday, August 7, 6:35 p.m. (Gates open at 5:30 p.m.)

Back To School Backpack Giveaway Presented by Baptist Health & Wolfson Children's Hospital: The Jumbo Shrimp are proud to host their annual back to school game with a backpack giveaway filled with great back to school items. The bags will be given away to the first 2,000 fans through the gates.

Family Faith Night Presented by Sight and Sound Productions: The Jumbo Shrimp's annual Family Faith Night featuring a testimonial from mental health therapist, motivational speaker and former Jacksonville Jaguars ROAR cheerleader Shenette Doyle.

Sunday, August 8, 6:35 p.m. (Gates open at 5:30 p.m.)

Baptist Health Sunday Family FUNday: Kids can feel like the pros after each Sunday game by running the bases at 121 Financial Ballpark. Plus, each Sunday will feature FREE face painting and balloon animals, presented by Baptist Health. Also, join Wolfson Children's Hospital as they salute the heroes of the healthcare field with a special night at the ballpark.

Comic Hero Day presented by Gotham City Limit: Fans will enter The... Shrimpverse on Comic Hero Day The Jumbo Shrimp will be taking the field in special Comic Hero jerseys and caps, featuring Captain Crustacean and Dr. Cocktail Sauce. Fans may also receive a free hard copy of the Jumbo Shrimp's comic book, "Into The... Shrimpverse!!!," by stopping by the Gotham City Limit table on the concourse. Plus, Captain Crustacean and Dr. Cocktail Sauce merchandise will be available in the Jumbo Shrimp Souvenir Store!

Tickets are available at www.jaxshrimp.com, by calling (904) 358-2846 or by visiting the Miller Electric Box Office. The Jumbo Shrimp's in-season Miller Electric Box Office hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, as well as 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday. On Tuesday through Saturday game days, the Miller Electric Box Office is open at 9 a.m. through the end of the game. On Sunday game days, the Miller Electric Box Office will be open from 11 a.m. through the end of the game.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from July 29, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.