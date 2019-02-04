Jumbo Shrimp Food & Beverage Job Fairs February 9 & 12

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - With the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp's 2019 season of affordable family fun on the horizon, the club has set two job fairs in February for 2019 seasonal food and beverage positions at the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville.

The Double-A Southern League affiliate of the Miami Marlins will host job fairs from both 9 a.m.-noon on Saturday, February 9 and 5:30-8 p.m. on Tuesday, February 12 at the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville.

The Jumbo Shrimp are seeking candidates for:

Concessions Manager

Concessions Floor Supervisor

Warehouse Manager

Vending Manager

Suite Attendant

Concessions Workers

Concessions Cooks

Bartenders

Warehouse Workers

Vending Hawkers

Line Cooks

Kitchen Utility

Pantry Stewards

Cashiers

Interested applicants may find full position descriptions and an application form at www.jaxshrimp.com. Applicants may bring a completed application to the job fair. All applicants should be prepared to interview at the job fairs and are encouraged to bring a resume and dress appropriately. Potential employees are subject to a background check and drug test.

Parking for the events will be in Lot P and applicants may enter through the main stadium gates at the corner of A Philip Randolph Blvd. and E. Adams St.

Open positions are for seasonal employment, including but not limited to 70 Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp home baseball games, additional stadium events and training.

The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp are an equal opportunity employer.

UP NEXT: Opening Day for the Jumbo Shrimp in 2019 is Thursday, April 4, against the Jackson Generals at the Baseball Grounds Jacksonville. Season tickets, mini plans, and corporate outings are on sale now. Visit www.jaxshrimp.com or phone 904-358-2846 to secure yours today.

