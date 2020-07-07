Jumbo Shrimp Bingo Night Returns on Friday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp's socially-distanced and cashless Bingo Night returns to 121 Financial Ballpark at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 10.

For just $10, fans will receive one beer and 10 Bingo cards - one card for each game played. Additional Bingo card books may be purchased on-site for $5 while supplies last. Gates open at 6:30 p.m., with the first Bingo game beginning at 7:30 p.m. To purchase entry in advance, fans may call the Jumbo Shrimp at (904) 358-2846 or via this link.

The following prizes will be awarded to winners of the 10 Bingo Night games, with the grand prize being a customized Jumbo Shrimp jersey:

1: (Straight Line) Ronnie Van Zant Bobblehead & Hat

2: (X) Jumbo Shrimp Jersey

3: (Four Corners) Set of Four - Jumbo Shrimp/Bold City Pint Glasses & Four Beers

4: (Baseball Diamond) Two Jumbo Shrimp Neck Pillows

5: (Straight Line) Two Jumbo Shrimp Ramen Pillows

6: (Four Corners) Set of Four - Jumbo Shrimp/Bold City Pint Glasses & Four Beers

7: (X) Ronnie Van Zant Bobblehead & Hat

8: (Baseball Diamond) Florida Man Bobblehead & Hat

9: (X) Two Jumbo Shrimp Neck Pillows

10: (Black Out) Customized Jumbo Shrimp Jersey with name and number of your choice

Free parking is available in the grass lot behind the video board, with entry to the ballpark at the Third Base Gate. Entry is cashless. Additionally, no outside food or beverage is permitted. Full concessions and adult beverages will be available for purchase and also cashless, meaning guests must come prepared with card payment options. The Jumbo Shrimp Souvenir Store will also be open for card payment options.

All Jumbo Shrimp staff will be wearing face coverings, and guests are also strongly encouraged to wear face coverings.

The food/beverage menu for Friday's Bingo Night is as follows:

Southern Fried Concession Stand

Chicken Tenders - $7

Fried Shrimp - $12

French Fries - $4

Popcorn - $3

Souvenir Popcorn - $7

Smoked Sausage - $4

Chips - $3

Candy - $4

Jumbo Hotdogs - $4

Fruit Salad - $3

Side Salad - $3

Cheeseburgers - $7

Pretzels - $5

Soda - $4

Water - $3

Bottled Beer - $6

19 oz. Seltzer - $10

High Noon Spirits Seltzer - $3

Wine - $6

Bar

Soda - $4

Water - $3

Bottled Beer - $6

Seltzer - $10

High Noon - $3

Wine - $6

Premium Single - $11

Premium Double - $20

Stoli Single - $5

Stoli Double - $10

