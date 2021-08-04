Jumbo Shrimp and Tides Postponed Wednesday
August 4, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Wednesday's scheduled doubleheader between the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp and the Norfolk Tides has been postponed due to rain.
The teams will make up the contests with a doubleheader on Thursday beginning at 5:05 p.m., and gates at 121 Financial Ballpark will open at 4:30 p.m. Both games will be seven innings in regulation.
Tickets to tonight's games may be exchanged to any remaining Jumbo Shrimp game this season at the Miller Electric Box Office, or by calling the Jumbo Shrimp at (904) 358-2846.
Thursday night will feature the Jumbo Shrimp's second Vice Night as the club takes the field rocking their black, Duuuval Vice jerseys as the club pays tribute to the city the Marlins call home. The first 2,000 fans through the gates will receive a Vice Night hat courtesy of Swisher. The Vice Night jerseys will be auctioned off online at www.jaxshrimp.com through August 15.
Thursday's doubleheader is also Budweiser Thirsty Thursday, in which fans can purchase $2 (12 oz. draft) and $3 (24 oz. draft) Budweiser products on the left field berm canopy, Oasis concession stand, and right field bleachers.
Coverage begins at 4:50 on ESPN 690 and online at espn690.com, MiLB.tv, and the MiLB First Pitch app.
