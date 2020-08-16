Jumbo Shrimp Alumnus Diaz Singles in MLB Debut

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Former Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp first baseman Lewin DÃ­az made his major league debut Saturday for the Miami Marlins against the Atlanta Braves at Marlins Park in Miami. DÃ­az is the seventh Jumbo Shrimp alumnus to debut in the majors this season and 54th player of the Jumbo Shrimp era (2017-present) to play for both Jacksonville and in The Show.

A 23-year-old native of Santiago in the Dominican Republic, DÃ­az singled in a pinch-hit appearance against Atlanta's Mark Melancon in the ninth inning of Miami's 2-1 loss.

DÃ­az began the 2019 season with the Minnesota Twins' High-A affiliate Fort Myers, hitting .290/.333/.533 in 57 games before earning a June 19 promotion to Double-A Pensacola. With the Blue Wahoos, he slashed .302/.341/.587 in 33 contests before being traded on July 27 to the Marlins. DÃ­az played the final 31 games of the campaign with Jacksonville, batting .200/.279/.461 with six doubles, eight home runs and 14 RBIs.

Following the 2019 season, DÃ­az was named the Dominican Winter League Rookie of the Year after posting a .276/.331/.422 batting line while driving in 20 runs in 29 games for Estrellas.

Originally signed as a non-drafted free agent by Minnesota in 2013, DÃ­az earned Postseason All-Star honors with Rookie-level Elizabethton in 2016, when he hit .310/.353/.575. He was named a Mid-Season All-Star in each of the 2017 (Low-A Cedar Rapids), 2018 (Fort Myers) and 2019 (Fort Myers) campaigns, respectively.

Prior to DÃ­az, former Jumbo Shrimp right-hander Nick Neidert and left-hander Alex Vesia each debuted on July 25 for the Marlins. Outfielder Monte Harrison (Marlins, August 4), infielder Eddy Alvarez (Marlins, August 5), right-hander Jorge GuzmÃ¡n (Marlins, August 6) and left-hander Daniel Castano (Marlins, August 8) are each Jumbo Shrimp alumni who have also made their MLB debuts this season. In Jacksonville's Double-A era (1970-present), 556 players have now played both for Jacksonville and in the big leagues.

