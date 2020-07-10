Jumbo Shrimp Add World's Most Expensive Sampler Platter to Menu

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - As the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp passed what would have been the midway point of the baseball season, the ballpark menu continues to be in midseason form with the $10,000 Jumbo Shrimp Sampler Platter added to the array.

The $10,000 price tag allows a group of 50 fans to get a sample of all the great offseason events that bring 121 Financial Ballpark to life. The package includes playing a softball game on the field followed by a movie of their choosing and ending the day with a private fireworks show. The Jumbo Shrimp Sample Platter also comes with a meal and drinks for the entire group.

When reached for comment on the new menu item, Jumbo Shrimp Executive vice president/general manager Harold Craw had this to say: "We are constantly looking for new and exciting things to offer our fans. Our new Sampler Platter is something we're very proud of, and we're confident it will become a staple item on the menu for many seasons to come."

To purchase your Jumbo Shrimp Sample Platter, please email [email protected]

