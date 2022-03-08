Jumbo Shrimp 2022 Promotional Schedule Packed with Fireworks, Giveaways, Theme Nights

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Affordable Family Fun is returning to 121 Financial Ballpark for the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 2022 season presented by FIS, which begins with Opening Night at 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday, April 5, as the club revealed its promotional schedule on Tuesday.

Over the span of 75 fun-filled home dates, the Jumbo Shrimp have planned 22 fireworks dates, 17 giveaways, five free military appreciation nights and five Forever Vets Animal Hospital Canines and Crustaceans Dog Days (plus one Cat Day). The club also has a lineup of theme nights ranging from the World's Largest Ball Pit (April 10), featuring hundreds of beach balls being dumped into the seating bowl from the Haskell Suite Level, Dive Bar Night (April 21), when 121 Financial Ballpark will transform into a dive bar complete with dueling pianos, Best Seat Over The House (April 22), with lucky fans getting to take in an inning of baseball from a hot air balloon, Fanscaping! With the North Florida Bonsai Club (May 19), which allows six lucky fans to style their own bonsai tree, The London Game (June 10), when the Jumbo Shrimp will play one home game as if it were in London and Cathartic Scream Night (June 24), when, prior to the Seventh Inning Stretch, the entire ballpark will let out one giant cathartic scream to let out whatever frustrations may have bubbled up inside over the past several years.

Several popular theme nights have also returned to the Jumbo Shrimp lineup for 2022. The Jumbo Shrimp's second annual Pride Night (June 9) will celebrate the LGBTQ+ community. The club has scheduled four Miami Nights (May 12, June 25, September 8, September 24) in which the Jumbo Shrimp will don their signature Miami Nights jerseys. The team's Miami Night on June 25 will also include a Beach Towel Giveaway presented by 121 Financial Credit Union and First Coast News (June 25).

Additionally, the Jumbo Shrimp will wear their iconic Jax Red Caps jerseys on April 23 as part of the team's tribute to Jackie Robinson and July 23 for their annual Red Caps Negro League Night, with this year's annual Salute to the Negro Leagues including a Red Caps jersey pen holder giveaway presented by Florida Blue and Sean Gibson, the great-grandson of Negro leagues legend Josh Gibson, on hand for a fan meet & greet.

"The Jumbo Shrimp 2022 promotional calendar was created with our core values of Affordable Family Fun in mind for all of the extraordinary fans who continue to support our team," said executive vice president/general manager Harold Craw. "We worked to expand many of our popular promotions, such as fireworks shows and giveaways, while offering new entertainment, theme nights and fun for fans of all ages who visit 121 Financial Ballpark."

With tickets starting at $5 and a $2 hot dog available every game, the Jumbo Shrimp are always affordable. The club's family fun is reflected in each of their weekly specials:

Community First Credit Union Two For Tuesdays: Tickets are 2-for-1 at the box office for Community First Credit Union members using their CFCU credit or debit card. Fans who are not Community First Credit Union members can learn more about membership at the CFCU table on the concourse.

VyStar Credit Union BOGO Tickets and Charity Begins at Home Wednesdays: VyStar Credit Union members can enjoy a Buy-One, Get-One-Free ticket special by showing their VyStar credit or debit card at the box office (valid for ticket of equal or lesser value, subject to availability). Additionally, VyStar Credit Union will help organizations raise funds and awareness through ticket sales and promotions.

Thirsty Thursdays: Thursday home games are the best happy hour on the First Coast. Fans can purchase $2 (12 oz.) and $3 (24 oz.) draft beer on the left field berm, Oasis concession stand and the right field bleachers. Live music is also available for fans in the Tiki Terrace.

Friday Night Fireworks, Red Shirt Fridays and Friday Night Lites presented by Miller Lite: Each Friday home game in 2022 features a special postgame Friday Night Fireworks show. The Jumbo Shrimp players and staff will wear red each Friday to support the military, and fans who wear red save $1 on their ticket at the box office or can donate the $1 to charity. Additionally, fans can enjoy $2 12 oz. Miller Lite and $1 off all other craft beers from 6-7:30 in the Brown Canopy down the left field line for Friday Night Lites presented by Miller Lite.

Giveaway Saturdays: The first seven Saturdays (through July 9) will feature postgame fireworks. The first 2,000 fans through the gates each Saturday will receive a free giveaway item. Gates open each Saturday at 5:30 p.m. for 6:35 p.m. games. The items include:

Saturday Giveaway (first 2,000 fans) Presented By

April 5 (Tue.) Magnet Schedule (first 3,000 fans) DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Jacksonville Riverfront

April 9 Fan-designed T-Shirt 121 Financial Credit Union & Atlantic Self Storage

April 19 (Tue.) Ray Charles Bobblehead (first 1,000 fans) Florida School for the Deaf and the Blind & First Coast Sign Language Interpreting, Llc

April 23 Scampi Socks 121 Financial Credit Union & Darley's Plumbing

May 14 Rex The Beach Blvd. Dino-Bobble 121 Financial Credit Union & RJ Young

May 18 (Wed.) Surf & Turf Series T-Shirt (first 500 fans) The Jumbo Shrimp Promotions Budget

May 21 Jumbo Shrimp Hat 121 Financial Credit Union & Millennium Physician Group

June 11 Christmas in June Ugly Sweater 121 Financial Credit Union

June 25 Miami Nights Beach Towel 121 Financial Credit Union & First Coast News

July 4 4th of July Hat Nimnicht Family of Dealerships

July 9 Comic Hero Hawaiian Shirt Swisher

July 23 Red Caps Jersey Pen Holder Florida Blue

August 6 Back To School Lunchbag Baptist Health & Wolfson Children's Hospital

August 20 Beach Bag Cooler Ascension St. Vincent's

August 27 Golf Night Bucket Hat Maxwell House & Ponte Vedra Golf Carts

September 10 Home Plate Doormat First Watch

September 24 Miami Nights Hat

Baptist Health Sunday Family FUNdays: Kids can feel like the pros after each Sunday game by running the bases. Plus, each Sunday will feature FREE face painting and balloon animals.

In addition to their weekly specials, the Jumbo Shrimp will continue to offer active military and veterans $7 dugout reserved and $5 field reserved tickets to every home game. The team will also host five Military Appreciation Nights (Sunday, May 22; Sunday, June 26; Thursday, August 4; Tuesday, August 23; Thursday, September 22), when active military and veterans and their dependents receive free tickets in person at the 121 Financial Ballpark box office in advance or the day of the game, subject to availability.

Dogs are admitted for free with a paying human companion on Forever Vets Canines and Crustaceans Dog Days, which include five dates throughout the regular season (April 24, June 7 also presented by Jacksonville Jeep, July 10, August 3, September 21). The Jumbo Shrimp will also hold a Purr in the Park on National Take Your Cat To Work Day on June 21, on which cats are admitted for free with a paying human companion.

The Jumbo Shrimp will play host to five weekday games in 2022, including two Yuengling Business Person Specials. On those dates (April 20, May 11, June 22, July 6), fans can receive a 16 oz. Yuengling can (or small fountain soda), jumbo hot dog, chips and field reserved seat ticket for just $20, or $23 for a dugout reserved seat.

More details and a complete listing of the Jumbo Shrimp's 2022 promotional schedule is available on www.jaxshrimp.com.

Season tickets, mini plans, and group outings for the 2022 season are on sale now. Visit www.jaxshrimp.com or call the Jumbo Shrimp at (904) 358-2846 for more information.

