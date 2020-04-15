Jumbo Shrimp & 121 Financial Credit Union to Host Virtual Coloring Contest Throughout April

April 15, 2020 - Southern League (SL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release





JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp and 121 Financial (pronounced "One to One"), Jacksonville's hometown credit union, are teaming up to host a virtual coloring contest starting Wednesday, April 15 through April 30. Free and open to the community, "kids" young and old can download a coloring sheet of Jumbo Shrimp mascot "Scampi" at https://121fcu.org/WhereIsScampi and then enter a picture of their best work via the same page.

There is no limit to the number of entries and the public can vote for their favorites. Coloring-sheet printouts can also be picked up at 121 Financial Credit Union branches, using the drive-thru teller lanes.

On May 1, the Jumbo Shrimp and 121 Financial will award three cash (gift card) prizes: $250 for first place; $100 for second place; and $50 for third.

"We thought we'd have a little fun with our friends at the Jumbo Shrimp and try to give local kids a nice, quiet activity that they can do for a few hours while inside," said David Marovich, Chief Executive Officer of 121 Financial Credit Union.

In January, 121 Financial acquired the naming rights to the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville and introduced 121 Financial Ballpark.

"What a great opportunity for fans to display their creativity and have a chance to win some great prizes from the official credit union of the Jumbo Shrimp," said Ken Babby, Owner/CEO Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp.

Visit https://121fcu.org/WhereIsScampi for more information and to download your coloring sheet.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from April 15, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.