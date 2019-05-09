July Promotional Schedule Announced for 2019 Season

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Indians are proud to announce the July promotional schedule for the 2019 season. With 15 home games in the month, there are plenty of great opportunities to bring your family out to the ballpark.

July 1: 90s Night & Fields of Green Sweepstakes presented by Wittkopf Landscape Supplies, KISS 98.1, and 590 KQNT

July 2: Jersey Off The Back & Azteca Taco Tuesday courtesy of The General Store and Hot 96.9

July 3: 4th of July Fireworks Celebration brought to you by No-Li Brewhouse, KREM 2, and 98.9 KKZX

July 7: Kids Day & OTTO's Birthday Bash presented by Longhorn Barbecue, K-102 Country, and Kids Newspaper

July 8: Christmas In July courtesy of Wake Up Call and 105.7 Now FM

July 9: Baseball Cap Giveaway & Azteca Taco Tuesday brought to you by Pepsi and The Inlander

Jul 14: Dad's Day & Prostate Cancer Awareness presented by Radia, Rock 94 ½, 700 ESPN, and Nspire Magazine

July 15: 1st Responders Appreciation Night courtesy of BNSF Railway and 93.7 The Mountain

July 16: Youth Sports Night & Azteca Taco Tuesday brought to you by U.S. Linen & Uniform and 103.1 KCDA

July 17: Family Feast & Native Culture Night presented by Yoke's Fresh Market and 92.9 ZZU

July 18: Raining Money & $100 Strikeout Night courtesy of Banner Bank and 105.7 Now FM

July 19: Storybook Princess & Fireworks Night brought to you by MultiCare, KXLY 4 NEWS, The Big 99.9 Coyote Country, KXLY AM 920/100.7 FM, and Northwest Sizzle

July 26: Fireworks Night presented by Your Local Toyota Dealers, 94.1 The Bear, and 103.9 BOB FM

July 27: Fireworks Night courtesy of Your Local Toyota Dealers, Hot 96.9, and 700 ESPN

July 28: Hawaiian & Harley Day with Pre-Game Ride the Bases brought to you by Lone Wolf Harley-Davidson, KHQ, 98.9 KKZX, and The Spokesman Review

Stay tuned on Friday for the announcement of our August promotional schedule. There's plenty more fun promotional nights to come!

You can purchase single game tickets at TicketBash presented by TicketsWest, 93.7 The Mountain, and 103.5 The Game on Friday, May 17th.

Ticket packages, which include many of the games listed above, are available now and start at just $70 for a 7-game plan. CLICK HERE to secure your seats today.

For more information about TicketBash or to purchase season tickets, call the Spokane Indians Ticket Office at (509) 343-OTTO (6886) or email tickets@spokaneindians.com.

