July 8, 2023 Sea Dogs Game Notes

TWO WINS IN A ROW Binghamton plated the first run of the ballgame after an RBI double from Brandon McIlwain in the top of the first. McDonough tied the game with his second home run in as many days in the bottom of the third. The solo blast marked his fourth of the season. The home runs continued as Rosier hit his third home run of the series and second in back-to-back days to put Portland on top 2-1.Portland plated another in the bottom of the fourth after Nathan Hickey scored from third while Matthew Lugo was caught stealing at second. A pair of home runs in the bottom of the fifth inning extended the Portland lead to 5-1. Phillip Sikes blasted a solo homer deep to center field to record his fourth of the season before Niko Kavadas came to the plate and crushed his team-leading fourteenth home run of the season to right center field. Tyler McDonough grounded into a force out to allow Alex Binelas to score and Portland added another to make it 6-1.

MAKING PORTLAND PROUDThree 2023 Sea Dogs were selected to participate in the 2023 SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game. Infielders Marcelo Mayer and Nick Yorke along with RHP Luis Guerrero will represent the Sea Dogs in Seattle.

HOME RUN HITTERS Portland hit four home runs in last night's win and have now hit eight home runs off of the Rumble Ponies this series. Corey Rosier and Tyler McDonough have hit homers in back-to- back games while Phillip Sikes and Niko Kavadas also contributed with home runs last night. Portland has 84 home runs on the season while Binghamton has 78.

SEA DOGS HAVE SPEED Portland leads all of Double-A with 152 stolen bases this season. The Arkansas Travelers (TEX) are in second place with 144 while the Somerset Patriots have 143. Phillip Sikes leads the Eastern League with 31 stolen bases while Corey Rosier is close behind in fourth place with 29.

SCORCHING SCORING Coming into this series, Portland has outscored the Rumble Ponies 87-29 across the thirteen games played against Binghamton this season and has outscored Binghamton 26-6 in the series so far.

K'S ACROSS THE BOARD Collectively, Sea Dogs pitching has recorded 46 strikeouts against the Rumble Ponies this series while only allowing six runs across four games. CJ Liu matched a career-high ten strikeouts during last night's game while Hunter Dobbins also tied a career-high with ten strikeouts in Thursday's contest.

SEA DOGS STREAKS Three Sea Dogs are currently riding hitting streaks coming in today. Corey Rosier is riding a six-game hit streak that dates back to July 2nd in New Hampshire. Additionally, Rosier has a four-game extra base hit streak along with a two-game RBI streak. Rosier is batting .348 in the month of July. Tyler McDonough is also riding a six-game hitting streak (6/23) along with a three-game extra base hit streak (7/5). Niko Kavadas has a five-game hitting streak that dates back to July 2nd.

TOP DOGS IN THE DIVISION The Sea Dogs remain in first place of the Northeast Division of the Eastern League with another win over the Rumble Ponies last night. Portland is 8-2 in the second half and now 2.5 games ahead of the Hartford Yard Goats. Binghamton comes into today 4.5 games out of first place. Richmond is in first place of the Southwest Division with an identical second half record as Portland.

THIS DATE IN SEA DOGS HISTORYJune 8, 2017 - Portland smacked out 16 hits, scoring nine runs in the eighth inning, blasting the Akron RubberDucks 14-8 at Hadlock Field. Deiner Lopez went 3-for-5 with a 3-run homer into the U.S. Cellular Pavilion.

PITCHING PREVIEW RHP Grant Gambrell will take the mound for the Sea Dogs today in his ninth start for Portland. He last tossed 5.0 innings June 30th in New Hampshire allowing two runs on six hits while walking two and striking out five. This will be the second time Gambrell has faced Binghamton this season. In his first outing against the Rumble Ponies, he pitched 4.2 innings allowing three runs on four hits while walking three and striking out fi

