July 5 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. St. Paul Saints

July 5, 2023 - International League (IL) - Iowa Cubs News Release







IOWA CUBS (48-32) vs. ST. PAUL SAINTS (49-32)

Wednesday - 6:38 PM - Principal Park - Des Moines, IA

RHP Riley Thompson (2-5, 5.74) vs. RHP Aaron Sanchez (4-4, 5.40)

TONIGHT'S GAME: Iowa and St. Paul are set to play game two of their six-game series tonight, with Riley Thompson taking the ball for Iowa. Thompson enters tonight's game with a 2-5 record and a 5.74 ERA through 16 games including 10 starts this year. In those 16 games, the righty has allowed 30 earned runs on 45 hits and 32 walks, striking out 47 batters in his 47.0 innings pitched. He has allowed opponents to hit .254 against him, keeping them to three or less hits in 11 of his 16 games. In two starts against St. Paul, Thompson has allowed three earned runs on eight hits including two home runs, two walks and nine strikeouts in 8.2 innings. Opposite of Thompson will be Aaron Sanchez getting the nod for St. Paul, ready to make his team-leading 16th start of the year in his 17th game. Sanchez enters tonight's game with a 4-4 record and a 5.40 ERA, allowing 39 earned runs on 66 hits and 50 walks in his 65.0 innings pitched. He has struck out just two more batters than he has walked at 52, while opponents are hitting .272 against him on the year. Iowa has gotten to Sanchez in the two games they have seen him this year, scoring eight runs on six hits while taking six walks in 7.2 innings.

KILIAN THE RELIEVER: For the first time since he was playing rookie ball in the Arizona League as a member of the San Francisco Giants organization, pitcher Caleb Kilian made an appearance out of the bullpen in last night's victory over the St. Paul Saints. To say the least, Kilian was very effective in his relief appearance, tossing 4.1 innings of shutout baseball where he allowed just one hit against the potent Saints offense to go along with three strikeouts. With his efforts, Kilian was credited with the win, improving his record at the Triple-A level to 6-1 on the year. His six wins tied reliever Bailey Horn for the most wins on the Iowa pitching staff. Kilian has also placed himself in the discussion of one of the best pitchers currently going in the International League, as he currently ranks inside the top-five in multiple pitching categories including ERA (4.16 - 5th), average against (.253 - 4th). WHIP (1.27 - 4th), and win percentage (.857 - 2nd). Since May 5, his first start after being called up to Chicago for one start against Miami on April 29, Kilian has been on fire with a 5-1 record and a 3.56 ERA. Over 55.2 innings of work during that span, Kilian is holding opponents to .233 hitting clip with 42 strikeouts compared to 18 walks.

EXTRA HELPINGS: The Iowa offense has been on a power display over the course of the 2023 season with some of the best extra-base hit numbers in the league. The strong hitting was on display once again in the series opener versus the St. Paul Saints last night as five of Iowa's six hits in the game went for extra bases. In total, the I-Cubs have launched 105 home runs, 20 triples and a league leading 175 doubles. Add all those numbers up and it totals to 300 extra-base hits for the season, which ranks second in the International League West and third overall in the entire International League. All those extra-base hits have led to a lot of runs being scored too. The I-Cubs are second in the league in runs scored (505) and first in RBI (483). Hitting at a team clip of .270, Iowa is averaging 6.31 runs per game so far this season.

RACE FOR THE SECOND HALF: This year's Triple-A playoffs see a new format of determining playoff berths. Two teams will advance from the Pacific Coast League and two from the International League. The two teams are decided by a first half winner and a second half winner. In past seasons, playoff qualifiers were determined by division winners within each league. The first half of the 2023 season ran from March 31 to June 25, with the second half beginning on June 28 and scheduled to end on September 24. In the International League, the Norfolk Tides won the first half and earned their playoff berth this season. The Iowa Cubs are now in search of a second half championship. IL standings reset on June 28, clearing all teams' records to 0-0. Seven games into the second half, the I-Cubs rank second in the International League at 5-2. They trail only the St. Paul Saints, who are now 6-1. While this week's series between Iowa and St. Paul comes early in the second half, it may prove critical to determining a second half winner by the end of the season. Iowa got an early jump on the Saints as they handed St. Paul their first loss of the second half. Another win from the I-Cubs tonight would place them tied for first with St. Paul. A series win would likely leave Iowa in the International League lead by the end of the week.

RÍOS ON REPLAY: Infielder Edwin Ríos is providing another big bat in the middle of the Iowa lineup. He played a key part in the series opening win versus St. Paul last night by launching the go-ahead, two-run, 480-foot blast in the bottom of the fourth inning. Ríos' home run was the second-longest homer hit by an I-Cub this season. The longest home run hit by Iowa came off the bat off Jared Young, which was also against St. Paul, traveling 493 feet at CHS Field in early June. Ríos has now hit a home run in back-to-back games as he was able to get a hold of one in the victory over Omaha on Monday night as well. Since June 14, Ríos has been with the Iowa Cubs, first starting out on a Major League Rehab assignment. He then got activated by Chicago and optioned to Iowa a couple of days later. Over that period, he has put up some impressive hitting numbers by slashing .395/.538/.933 with six runs scored, two doubles, two home runs, and 4 RBI.

AGAINST ST. PAUL: Iowa took an early series lead over the Saints with their 3-2 win yesterday. They retook the season series lead 7-6 as well. The I-Cubs still trail 30-41 all-time against St. Paul and 10-15 all-time at Principal Park. The I-Cubs have won back-to-back games against the Saints once this season, on June 9 and 10.

SHORT HOPS: Iowa moved to 18-3 in one-run games this year including 9-0 at home in such games after their 3-2 victory last night...the I-Cubs are now 8-7 in series openers, having won back-to-back series openers against Omaha last Wednesday and now St. Paul last night... Jeremiah Estrada earned his first save of the season last night and first since August 26, 2022, also at Principal Park against St. Paul...Iowa improved to 26-0 this year when allowing three or less runs against them.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from July 5, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.