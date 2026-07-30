July 30, 2026 Portland Sea Dogs Game Notes

Published on July 30, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







ABOUT LAST NIGHT... The Sea Dogs fell 9-6 to the Senators on Wednesday afternoon, with a five-run ninth inning driving Harrisburg to victory. Ronald Rosario recorded his second straight multi-hit game, reaching base three times with a single, a double, and a walk. He also scored and drove in a run. Nate Baez, Matt Fraizer, and Mason White also had multi-hit games, the first in Double-A for White, as the Sea Dogs recorded ten or more hits for the second game in a row. Trailing 4-1, the Sea Dogs put together a major rally in the sixth inning, batting around and scoring four runs. Portland tacked on an insurance run in the seventh inning with a Liendo RBI single. Leading 6-4 with two outs and two on in the ninth, Harrisburg capitalized with a two-RBI single, a fielder's choice and a home run to score five runs and take the win.

EASTERN LEAGUE PITCHER OF THE WEEK RHP Max Carlson has been named the Eastern League Pitcher of the Week for the week of July 20-26. Carlson made two dominant relief appearances during Portland's series in Binghamton. Over 5.2 scoreless innings, the right-hander did not allow a hit, surrendered just one walk, and struck out seven batters. Carlson becomes the fifth Sea Dogs pitcher to earn Eastern League Pitcher of the Week honors this season, joining RHP Blake Wehunt (June 22-28, June 30-July 5), RHP Anthony Eyanson (May 18-24), RHP Patrick Halligan (May 11-17), and RHP John Holobetz (April 13-19).

WATCH OUT FOR WINNAY! Infielder Jack Winnay recorded his ninth multi-hit game as a Sea Dog Tuesday night, going 2-for-5 with a double. He launched his fourth Double-A home run on Sunday, and has 29 hits through his 25 games in Portland. Last Wednesday, Winnay snapped a 13 game hit streak that tied Johanfran Garcia for the longest by a Sea Dog this season. Overall, he is batting .312 (29-for-93) with six doubles, four home runs, 16 runs scored, 11 RBI, and nine walks.

ROSARIO'S MONTH Ronald Rosario has back-to-back multi-hit games with two doubles, two walks and an RBI to start this week's series. Rosario is tied with Brooks Brannon for the most home runs by an Eastern League player this month (7). He leads the Eastern League in SLG% (.754), and his 19 RBI in July is tied for the best mark in the league. Overall in July, Rosario is batting .328 with eight multi-hit games.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS RHP John Holobetz got the call up to Triple-A Worcester on Tuesday, joining fellow starter RHP Blake Wehunt, who was called up last week. Infielder Franklin Arias, the No. 1 prospect in the Red Sox organization, was assigned to Worcester on Friday. Infielder Max Ferguson, who began the season with the Sea Dogs, was reassigned to Portland. Utility player Tyler McDonough also returned to Portland Tuesday from Worcester.

WALKIN' WILL TURNER Will Turner recorded his 60th walk of the season on Wednesday. He is the Eastern League leader in that category, and 6th best in Double-A despite spending two weeks of the season on the injured list. Though his batting average sits at .182, Turner's .375 on-base percentage is tenth best among qualified Eastern League players.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY July 30, 2019 - Bobby Dalbec went 3-for-5, 4 RBI in Portland's 9-3 win at Richmond...Jarren Duran went 2-for-4, 3 RBI...Bryan Mata earned his second win of the season.

ON THE MOUND LHP Dalton Rogers (1-3, 5.06 ERA) is set for his tenth start and fourteenth appearance of the season for Portland. He made one rehab appearance for the FCL Red Sox following a short stint on the injured list on May 19th. In his last outing on July 24th, Rogers allowed one run on one hit while walking six batters and striking out five in 3.0 innings pitched against Binghamton. Opposing players are batting .209 against Rogers this season. Rogers was the Red Sox' third round pick in the 2022 MLB First-Year Players Draft, having previously pitched at the University of Southern Mississippi, Jones College, and Southeastern Louisiana University.







Eastern League Stories from July 30, 2026

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