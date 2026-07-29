July 29, 2026 Named 'Lexington Sporting Club Women's Championship Day' by Mayor Linda Gorton

Published on July 29, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Lexington Sporting Club News Release







LEXINGTON, Ky. - The Lexington Sporting Club women joined Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton at City Hall Wednesday afternoon to honor LSC's achievement in winning the 2026 Gainbridge Super League title. Additionally, Mayor Gorton pronounced July 29, 2026, "Lexington Sporting Club Women's Championship Day" in Lexington.

The Gals in Green and the entire technical staff were invited to attend the ceremony, take photos with the mayor and receive the special declaration. Head coach Kosuke Kimura also spoke at at the podium.







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