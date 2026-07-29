July 29, 2026 Named 'Lexington Sporting Club Women's Championship Day' by Mayor Linda Gorton
Published on July 29, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)
Lexington Sporting Club News Release
LEXINGTON, Ky. - The Lexington Sporting Club women joined Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton at City Hall Wednesday afternoon to honor LSC's achievement in winning the 2026 Gainbridge Super League title. Additionally, Mayor Gorton pronounced July 29, 2026, "Lexington Sporting Club Women's Championship Day" in Lexington.
The Gals in Green and the entire technical staff were invited to attend the ceremony, take photos with the mayor and receive the special declaration. Head coach Kosuke Kimura also spoke at at the podium.
Gainbridge Super League Stories from July 29, 2026
- LSC, APHIX Grounds Maintenance Partner to Maintain Highest Landscaping Standards at Lexington SC Stadium - Lexington Sporting Club
- July 29, 2026 Named 'Lexington Sporting Club Women's Championship Day' by Mayor Linda Gorton - Lexington Sporting Club
- Brooklyn FC Confirms Return of Founding Player Jessica Garziano for Gainbridge Super League 2026 Fall Season - Brooklyn FC
- DC Power Football Club Acquire Chicago Stars FC Defender Sam Cary Angel on Loan Through 2026 - DC Power FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Lexington Sporting Club Stories
- LSC, APHIX Grounds Maintenance Partner to Maintain Highest Landscaping Standards at Lexington SC Stadium
- July 29, 2026 Named 'Lexington Sporting Club Women's Championship Day' by Mayor Linda Gorton
- Lexington SC Acquires Midfielder Ally Perry from Juventus FC
- LSC Announces Theme and Promo Nights for Fall 2026 Gainbridge Super League Season
- Tickets to LSC Women's 2026 Fall Home Opener Are Now on Sale