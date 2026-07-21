July 20 Blaze vs. Spark Suspended, to be Resumed July 21

Published on July 20, 2026 under Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL) News Release







The July 20 Carolina Blaze vs. Oklahoma City Spark game has been suspended due to inclement weather in Durham, North Carolina.

The game, which was halted at the start of the bottom of the second inning with the Blaze leading 8-0, will resume on Tuesday, July 21.

Ticket holders for Monday's game will be able to attend the resumption. The time is to be announced.







Athletes Unlimited Softball League Stories from July 20, 2026

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