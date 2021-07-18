July 18 Game Notes: Iowa at Toledo

July 18, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Iowa Cubs News Release







IOWA CUBS (26-36) @ TOLEDO MUD HENS (35-28)

Sunday - 3:05 PM CT - Fifth Third Field - Toledo, OH

RHP Adrian Sampson (4-2, 4.94) vs. RHP Mark Leiter Jr. (2-0, 3.27)

TONIGHT'S GAME: Iowa and Toledo are set to match up in the sixth and final game of the series tonight, with the Mud Hens currently leading the series three games to two. Adrian Sampson will take the ball for Iowa as he leads the pitching staff in innings (54.2), wins (4) and is tied for the team lead in starts with nine. Sampson has surrendered just two runs and one home run in four of his last five starts. He is set to face the Mud Hens for the first time this season, and fifth time of his career. Toeing the rubber for Toledo and for the second time this series, will be righty Mark Leiter Jr.. Leiter Jr. got the start in game one of the series, and silenced Iowa's offense for the five innings that he was in the game. He held the I-Cubs to just one run on five hits while hitting two batters and striking out a Triple-A season-high eight.

HE IS HUMAN AFTER ALL: In the bottom of the ninth inning last night, Aderlin Rodriguez led-off the inning with a solo home run, bringing the Mud Hens within a run of Iowa. This was a big moment in the game not only for the sake that it brought the tying run to the plate with nobody out, but because it was the first hit that Ben Leeper had allowed in his Triple-A career. To that point, Leeper had gone 13.2 innings without allowing a single hit. Entering that at-bat, he had an ERA of 0.66 (1ER/13.2IP), with five walks allowed compared to 23 strikeouts. In 11 games with Iowa since June 8, he had been completely untouchable, but last night, being asked to go longer than one inning for just the fourth time with Iowa, Leeper was a little out of sorts. After the home run, he walked two batters and threw a wild pitch, allowing the tying and winning run into scoring position. He induced a pop-out to earn the first save of his Triple-A career, but it took more effort than we were used to seeing from the righty.

MR. RELIABLE: Adrian Sampson will get the call for Iowa in the series finale tonight, looking for his fifth win in his last six games. The righty has gone five or more innings in each of his last seven starts, holding a record of 4-2 with a 4.79 ERA over that span. Sampson has been great in each of his last five starts, going 4-0 with a 3.14 ERA. Since June 17, he has allowed just 10 earned runs on 26 hits, while walking 12 batters and striking out 25. The team-leader in wins took home two wins in the same series against Indianapolis, but had his four-game winning streak snapped in his last outing against St. Paul. Against the Saints, he went 5.0 innings, allowing just one earned run on three hits while walking three, hitting a batter and striking out four. It was his first game since June 1 that he did not allow a ball to leave the yard, as his 14 home runs allowed leads the pitching staff. Sampson will look to get the series split for Iowa and get back to his winning ways in his first outing against the Mud Hens this season.

ROSTER OF REHABBERS: Last night's game saw three major league rehabbers take the field for Iowa in Matt Duffy, David Bote and Dillon Maples. Duffy, in his third rehab game, went 1-for-4 with a single and a strikeout out of the two-hole, while playing third base. Getting the start at second base in his first game back from a dislocated left shoulder, Bote went 0-for-2 with a walk and a strikeout. Bote was placed on the 10-day injured list back on May 30, after separating his shoulder sliding into second base. Maples made his seventh appearance on the mound with Iowa as part of his rehab assignment last night, throwing a scoreless inning despite allowing two hits and plunking a batter. The righty has been with Iowa since June 26, coming back from a right triceps strain that landed him on the 10-day injured list back on June 16.

CAN'T STOP, WON'T STOP: Three games ago, Nick Martini was possibly the coldest bat on the team, going just 1-for-19 since July 4. He was hitting .053 (1-for-19) coming into Thursday night's game, before something clicked. On Thursday against the Mud Hens, he went 3-for-4 with a run scored. It marked his first three-hit game of the season with the I-Cubs and first time recording a hit in four games, since July 6. He followed his three-hit game on Thursday with a 2-for-3 night on Friday, including a walk and another run scored. Martini kept it going last night, with another multi-hit game, his third in a row. The outfielder went 2-for-3 with another walk, making his batting average sky-rocket to .700 (7-for-10) with two walks in his last three games.

THE LAST MAN STANDING: Ian Miller didn't waste any time extending his hitting streak to nine games, hitting a solo home run on the second pitch of the game last night. Miller came into the game with an eight game hitting streak, tied with Abiatal Avelino and Sergio Alcántara for the longest streak of the season for an Iowa Cubs hitter. Entering last night's game, Miller had kept the streak alive with at least one single in every game, including three against Toledo on July 14 and two on July 8 against St. Paul. He had seven doubles and two triples entering the game last night, so it is safe to say nobody was expecting him to give Iowa a 1-0 lead on the second pitch he saw, but that is just what he did. Miller sent the ball over the fence for his first home run since August 4 of 2019, and just his 19th career minor league home run in 748 games. He now holds the longest streak for an Iowa Cubs player at nine games, and raised his average on the year to .275 with his 1-for-3 night.

ANOTHER STEP FORWARD: In just his second start of the season, Justin Steele went another 3.0 strong innings for Iowa. The lefty allowed just one hit, while walking two and striking out five, throwing 60% (36-of-60) of his pitches for strikes. After starting in every one of his games since 2015, Chicago wanted to make Steele a reliever this year. In his first season in the major leagues, they brought him out of the bullpen 11 times, and the southpaw went 2-0 with a 2.03 ERA (3ER/13.1IP), walking seven while striking out 21. He hit the injured list on May 21 with a right hamstring strain, and began his major league rehab assignment with Iowa on June 27. Four appearances into his rehab assignment, Chicago activated and optioned him to Iowa, announcing that they wanted him to be stretched back out to a starter. Since then, he has thrown 6.2 scoreless frames over two starts, allowing just one hit, while walking four batters compared to 10 strikeouts.

AGAINST TOLEDO: Iowa and Toledo are set to play the sixth and final game of the series tonight, with the Mud Hens leading the series by just one game after Iowa's one-run win last night. This is the first series of the season, and historically between the two teams, and it has been a relatively even series, currently tied at 17 runs apiece. Iowa has out-hit Toledo by a margin of 17 now, 42-25, but that hasn't turned into wins, as the Mud Hens have been getting the big hit when they needed to to scratch off three wins in the first five games.

GOIN' BACK-TO-BACK: Michael Hermosillo hit his seventh home run of the season last night, a solo shot in the third inning to extend Iowa's lead to 2-0. For Hermosillo, it was his second home run in as many games, bumping his batting average up to .312 (39-for-125) in 35 games with Iowa. He is now second on the active roster in doubles with nine and home runs with seven, while being third on the team with 24 runs batted in.

SHORT HOPS: With a win tonight against Toledo, Iowa would make it five straight series that they have either split or won after losing three series in a row from May 25 through June 13...Iowa earned their 13th road win of the season last night, tying the number of wins they have at home in six less games...with the 3-2 win, the I-Cubs moved to 2-5 in one-run games on the road...last night marked the second victory for Iowa on a Saturday in a row, and are now 2-7 this season after losing their first seven Saturday games.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from July 18, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.