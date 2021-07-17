July 17 Game Notes: Iowa at Toledo

IOWA CUBS (25-36) @ TOLEDO MUD HENS (35-27)

Saturday - 6:05 PM CT - Fifth Third Field - Toledo, OH

LHP Justin Steele (0-0, 1.74) vs. RHP Pedro Payano (1-2, 6.31)

TONIGHT'S GAME: Iowa and Toledo face off for game five of the series, with Iowa in a 1-3 hole after losing last night's game by a score of 5-3. Getting the start to try to get them back on track will be lefty Justin Steele. Steele is set to make his second straight start after not starting a game since 2019 with Double-A Tennessee. He will match up against Pedro Payano, who is taking the ball for the Mud Hens for his sixth start and seventh outing. Payano is 1-2 with a 6.31 ERA with Toledo this year and has given up three or more runs on seven hits in each of his last three games. He is coming off of his shortest start of the season, going just 3.0 innings against Omaha on Sunday. The righty allowed three runs on seven hits while walking one and striking out two. Each starter is set to face the opposing team for the first time of their careers.

A RARE OCCURRENCE: Iowa scored first last night, getting one run in the second and one in the fourth, before Toledo would tie the game in the bottom of the sixth. Iowa re-took the lead in the seventh when Michael Hermosillo hit his sixth home run of the year to give the I-Cubs a 3-2 lead. The Mud Hens went on to score three in the bottom of the eighth inning and beat Iowa by a score of 5-3. Allowing Toledo to come back and win after taking a lead into the eighth inning marked just the second loss for Iowa this season when leading after seven innings. They are now 16-2 when leading after seven.

GOLF BALLS TO BEACH BALLS: Coming into Thursday night's game against Toledo, Nick Martini was on a rough stretch at the plate, going just 1-for-19 leading into his first at-bat Thursday. Since July 4, Martini had recorded just one hit on July 6 against St. Paul, while recording four walks and striking out five times. He was hitting .053 (1-for-19) over that stretch, carrying an on-base percentage of .217. On Thursday against the Mud Hens, he put that all behind him, going 3-for-4 with a run scored. It marked his first three-hit game of the season with the I-Cubs and first time recording a hit in four games, since July 6. He followed his three-hit game on Thursday with a 2-for-3 night last night, including a walk and another run scored. In his last two games, Martini is now hitting .714 (5-for-7) with an on-base percentage of .778 due to a hit by pitch and his free pass.

QUALITY EFFORT, NOT START: Matt Swarmer took a no-hitter into the sixth inning last night, but because of errors in the field behind him, came one out short of recording his second straight quality start. Swarmer went 5.2 innings, allowing two unearned runs on two hits and one walk. The righty recorded six strikeouts against Toledo, marking a season high for him in an Iowa Cubs uniform this year. After allowing nine home runs in his first five starts with Iowa, including at least one in each game, Swarmer has now gone two games without allowing a deep fly. Swarmer didn't earn his second win of the season, but he did have another great start, taking a big step forward in helping Iowa's rotation shape-up.

STARTING STEELE: Justin Steele will get his second start of the season for Iowa tonight, after Chicago announced that they wanted to stretch him back out. Steele has started 76 of the 85 minor league games he has played, but was most recently used out of the bullpen in 11 games for Chicago this year. The southpaw threw 3.2 scoreless, hitless frames in his last start on July 11 against the St. Paul Saints. He allowed just two baserunners, both via walks including walking the last batter he faced with two outs in the third inning. Steele struck out five over his 3.2 innings of work, tying his season high set back on April 30, when he threw 2.0 innings against the Cincinnati Reds.

NOT WORKING OUT: For the fourth straight game, Iowa out-hit Toledo last night, and for the third time this series, took the loss. This series, they have out-hit the Mud Hens 6-2 in game one, 11-9 in game two, 11-5 in game three and 8-4 in last night's game. Between the four games, the I-Cubs are now out-hitting Toledo by 16 hits, 36-20. Iowa's 16-hit lead has translated to being outscored by one run in the series, 15-14, and unfortunately for Iowa, it has also meant losing three of the four games played. After losing last night, Iowa fell to 19-9 when out-hitting their opponent this season, with one third of those losses have come in this series against Toledo.

TIED IT UP: Ian Miller got an RBI single in the second inning last night, extending his hitting streak to a season-long eight games. Miller has had hit streaks of five games twice this year already, from June 6-13 and June 25-30. Over his now eight-game hitting streak, the outfielder is hitting .333 (11-for-33) with four runs batted in, two walks, three strikeouts and three stolen bases. Miller's streak tied a season long streak for the team, as both Abiatal Avelino and Sergio Alcántara registered hitting streaks of eight games previously this season for Iowa.

AGAINST TOLEDO: Iowa and Toledo are set to play game five of the series tonight, with the Mud Hens now leading the series three games to one after their 5-3 comeback victory last night. This is the first series of the season and historically between the two teams, as Toledo now leads the all-time and season series 3-1 despite outscoring Iowa by just one run, 15-14.

GET GOING: Trayce Thompson went 0-for-5 with three strikeouts Thursday night, his 18th multi-strikeout game of the season with Iowa. He has now struck out at least once in 38 of 49 games played this season. In his last seven games, the outfielder is hitting .120 (3-for-25) with nine strikeouts compared to four walks. He has a double and one run batted in since July 7. Iowa needs Thompson to get back on track, as he is a key piece to their lineup when he is right. He leads the team with eight home runs and is second on the team with 26 RBI, but hasn't hit a homer since June 23 against Omaha.

SHORT HOPS: Dakota Mekkes took his first loss of the season last night, allowing two runs on one hit in the bottom of the eighth inning...Iowa's three errors marked the fifth time this season they have made three or more errors, as they are now 2-3 in such games...Ian Miller stole another base last night for his second in as many nights, totaling eight on the season.

