Julio Teherán Scheduled to Start for Wisconsin Timber Rattlers on Friday

GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Milwaukee Brewers have announced that Julio Teherán will make a rehabilitation start for the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers on Friday, August 25. The Timber Rattlers will host the Quad Cities River Bandits on Friday with a scheduled start time is 6:40pm.

Teherán has been on Milwaukee's Injured List with a right hip impingement since July 30. He joined the Brewers on May 25 and was 2-5 with a 4.74 ERA over eleven starts before going on the IL.

Friday is a packed evening at the ballpark. The final Los Cascabeles de Wisconsin game of the season has a Lucha Libre quality with Wrestling Night as a tag team partner! Former WWE Superstars Mr. Kennedy and Hornswoggle will be on hand to meet fans during the game. There is also a special card of matches from ACW starting before the game at 5:20pm. The first 1,000 fans to arrive will receive a special Luchador Whiffer Bobblehead from DiGiorno.

Players and coaches will wear their 2023 Cascabeles Jerseys for the final time this season during Friday's game. You may bid on one of those jerseys in a pair of auctions that are happening at this link. Half of the jerseys are available in an auction that ends on August 27 at 6:30pm CDT with the other half of the jerseys in an auction that ends on August 27 at 7:00pm CDT. Old Fashioned Friday from 101.1 WIXX has select canned cocktails are available for half price to fans of legal drinking age. There are postgame fireworks for everyone and post-fireworks Kids Run the Bases for children twelve and under courtesy of Menasha Corporation after the fireworks.

Parking lot opens at 4:00pm with the gates to the stadium set to open at 5:00pm.

