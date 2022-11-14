Julio Rodriguez Wins AL Rookie of the Year Award

Former Everett AquaSox, Julio Rodriguez today won the 2022 Jackie Robinson American League Rookie of the Year Award. Julio opened the 2021 season with Everett, batting .325 (38x117) with 29 runs scored, 8 doubles, 2 triples, 6 home runs, 21 RBI, 3 HBP, 14 walks and 5 stolen bases. After leading his native Dominican Republic to a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics, he was promoted to the Double-A Arkansas Travelers.

He is just the second AquaSox to be named the Rookie Of The Year and the fifth Mariners player to earn rookie of the year honors. Alvin Davis was the first in 1984, while Kazuhiro Sasaki (2000), Ichiro (2001) and fellow AquaSox Kyle Lewis (2020) also received the award.

Rodriguez was the only rookie selected to the All-Star game this year and paced first-year players in virtually every offensive statistical category, including home runs (28), wins above replacement -- by both Baseball-Reference (6.0) and FanGraphs (5.3) -- slugging percentage (.509), OPS (.854), wRC+ (146) and total bases (260). He ranked second in RBIs (75), runs scored (84) and stolen bases (25) and third in hits (145). Rodríguez also became the first player with at least 25 homers and 25 stolen bases in his debut season, as well as the fastest (125 career games) to reach those feats, surpassing Los Angeles Angel Mike Trout (128).

Rodríguez also won the Silver Slugger Award and was named the Mariners' MVP, voted on by the Seattle chapter of the BBWAA. Rodríguez was previously named the Baseball America Major League Rookie of the Year, The Sporting News American League Rookie of the Year and the Players Choice Awards American League Outstanding Rookie in 2022.

Since 1947, the award is given annually to two outstanding rookie players, one each from the American League (AL) and National League (NL), as voted on by the Baseball Writers' Association of America (BBWAA). The award was renamed in July 1987 to honor the inaugural winner, Jackie Robinson. 17 former winners have been elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

