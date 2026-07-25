NWSL Orlando Pride

Julie Doyle Gets Her First Goal of the Season at the Perfect Time for Orlando! #nwsl

Published on July 24, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Orlando Pride YouTube Video


Check out the Orlando Pride Statistics

Share: Facebook | Twitter/X | LinkedIn | Reddit | Email



National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 24, 2026


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central