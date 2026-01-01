Julian Champagnie Scored 36 PTS & SPURS' FRANCHISE RECORD 11 3PM!
Published on January 1, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Austin Spurs YouTube Video
Check out the Austin Spurs Statistics
NBA G League Stories from January 1, 2026
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Austin Spurs Stories
- Austin Falls to Santa Cruz, 111-102
- Austin Spurs to Host Hispanic Heritage Night on January 2
- Austin Spurs to Host Harry Potter Night on December 27
- Spurs Drop Showcase Opener in Overtime to Stockton, 119-117
- Austin Spurs Clinch No. 3 Seed in Winter Showcase Tournament