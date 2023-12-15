Julia Morales to Speak at South Texas Winter Baseball Banquet

December 15, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI - Houston Astros television personality Julia Morales headlines the 18th edition of the South Texas Winter Baseball Banquet, set for Thursday, January 18 at the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi's Sports & Entertainment District.

The program, hosted inside the Henry Garrett Ballroom, is presented by Whataburger and honors Coastal Bend baseball and softball standouts from high school through the professional ranks. Doors open at 6 PM.

For tickets, call 361-561-HOOK (4665) or visit the Whataburger Field Box Office, which is open 10 am to 4 pm Monday thru Friday. Please note, the Box Office is closed December 25 to January 2.

Morales has won four Lone Star Emmys while covering the Astros. During her 11-year tenure on the broadcast team, she has chronicled the run to an unprecedented seven consecutive appearances in the American League Championship Series. Beginning in 2017, this golden era of Astros Baseball includes four AL pennants and two World Series titles.

The Crandall, Texas native has covered other marquee sporting events such as the Super Bowl, NBA Finals, and College Baseball World Series.

In addition to Astros reporting on Space City Home Network, Morales works Houston Rockets games and co-hosts Astros Bases Loaded, the team's weekly magazine show.

Prior to her post in the Bayou City, Morales covered the Texas Longhorns and Round Rock Express for YNN-TV, a 24-hour news channel in Austin. Her other stops were Tyler's KYTX-TV and KTEN-TV in Sherman.

Morales, who earned a degree in broadcast journalism from the University of Texas at Austin, has recently ventured into the apparel industry, founding Shop Baseball Y'all!, a clothing brand that merges her passions for sports and style.

A member of Texas Pom during the Longhorns' 2005 National Championship season, she also spent two years as a "World Famous Kilgore College Rangerette."

Morales currently serves on the Board of Directors for Houston Pets Alive!, a no-kill animal rescue. She, along with husband Matt Clark and their daughter Valerie Rose, foster rescue dogs during baseball's offseason.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from December 15, 2023

Julia Morales to Speak at South Texas Winter Baseball Banquet - Corpus Christi Hooks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.