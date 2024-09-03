Juan Toscano-Anderson Names His Favorite Warriors' Players!

September 3, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Santa Cruz Warriors YouTube Video







Juan Toscano-Anderson grew up a Warriors FANATIC! The G League United star named his favorite all-time Warriors...some of the names will surprise you. Catch G League United in action at the Fall Invitational on Sept. 4 & 6 in Santa Cruz.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from September 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.