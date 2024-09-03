Juan Toscano-Anderson Names His Favorite Warriors' Players!
September 3, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)
Santa Cruz Warriors YouTube Video
Juan Toscano-Anderson grew up a Warriors FANATIC! The G League United star named his favorite all-time Warriors...some of the names will surprise you. Catch G League United in action at the Fall Invitational on Sept. 4 & 6 in Santa Cruz.
