Juan Martinez Homers Twice, Bullpen Shuts Down Osprey in 6-4 Win

MISSOULA, Montana - The Billings Mustangs (19-10, 34-33) extended their lead in the Pioneer League North Division to 3.5 games on Tuesday with a 6-4 win over the Missoula Osprey (15-13, 34-32) in front of 1,320 at Ogren Park Allegiance Field.

It was the Osprey that jumped out to the early lead, scoring three runs in the bottom of the first inning on three hits. Kristian Robinson singled in a run and Eddie Hernandez singled in two right behind him. Hernandez went 4-for-4 on Tuesday, driving in three runs.

Billings immediately responded with a pair of runs in the second on a two-run home run from Juan Martinez. It was Martinez' first hit in 17 at-bats and the first of three hits on the night for the third baseman.

After the Osprey pushed their lead back out to two runs, Mariel Bautista tripled to lead off the fourth inning for his fourth triple of the year. The hit extended his hitting streak to 18 games, the longest streak since Blake Trahan's 18-game mark in 2015 for a Mustang. Bautista then scored on a sacrifice to center from Pabel Manzanero.

The Mustangs snagged their first, and definitive, lead of the night in the sixth when Martinez hit his second two-run homer of the game. He would finish 3-for-4 with two home runs to launch him into a tie for the most home runs on the team at eight. The Mustangs would outscore the Osprey 6-1 after the first inning.

Billings' bullpen would hold their ground after Missoula claimed all four of their runs in the first three innings. Jesse Stallings (1-0) earned the win in his first outing with Billings since 2016. He would pitch two shutout innings of relief, striking out two and allowing just two hits.

Ryan Dunne picked up his fifth save in as many tries by striking out two in a scoreless ninth.

With the victory, the Mustangs have pushed their lead in the division to 3.5 games with nine games left to play in the regular season. They take on the Osprey in game two of their four-game series Wednesday at Ogren Park Allegiance Field in Missoula. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.

