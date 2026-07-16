Juan Carlos Obregón, Jr.: Prinx Tires USL Cup Goal of the Round Winner: Round 4
Published on July 16, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
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The 28-year-old stepped up and curled a free kick past Rhode Island's leaping defenders and just inside the right post, tying the game at 1-1 in first half stoppage time.
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