Rochester, Minn. - The Northwoods League is pleased to announce the recipients of the 2019 Rawlings "Big Stick" Award. This award is given to the player at each position who had the best batting average during the 2019 regular season.

La Crosse Loggers first baseman J.T. Schwartz leads the list of award winners. Schwartz earned a Rawlings "Big Stick" by leading the league with an impressive .378 batting average.

Rawlings has been rewarding the top hitters in the Northwoods League since 2007 in addition to honoring the best fielders since 2002. To honor their achievement, the nine award winners will receive an engraved bat from Rawlings. The complete list of 2019 Rawlings "Big Stick" Award Winners is below.

Position Player NWL Team College Batting Average

C Logan Michaels Madison Virginia .354

1B J.T. Schwartz La Crosse UCLA .378

2B Matt Bottcher Eau Claire Illinois-Chicago .367

3B Adam Frank Wisconsin Fairleigh Dickinson .348

SS Evan Berkey Rochester Cal State Bakersfield .358

INF Justice Bigbie Madison Western Carolina .346

OF Richie Schiekofer Wisconsin Rapids Rutgers .325

OF Brandon Seltzer Wisconsin Palm Beach Atlantic .325

OF T.J. Reeves Wisconsin Alabama .324

DH Jake Thompson Lakeshore Kentucky .355

To be eligible a player would have needed to have enough plate appearances to qualify for a batting title. A player must have a minimum of 2.7 plate appearances per team game.

