Jr. Home Run Derby Postponed

COLUMBIA, S.C. - This Sunday's Jr. Home Run Derby has been postponed to Saturday, July 17 at 9 am due to impending weather in Columbia throughout the weekend.

Registration for the Jr. Home Run Derby will remain open for those who wish to join. The Major League Baseball Jr. Home Run Derby divides boys and girls into two age divisions, 12 and under and 14 and under. All participants must register online prior to the event. The event starts at 9 am, and all participants should bring a form of age verification to Segra Park.

For more information about the upcoming Fireflies season or other events at Segra Park, visit ColumbiaFireflies.com.

