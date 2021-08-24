José Urquidy Deals as Skeeters Take Down Dodgers

(SUGAR LAND, Texas) - The Sugar Land Skeeters closed out their 12-game homestand with an 8-1 victory over the Oklahoma City Dodgers on Tuesday night at Constellation Field.

Houston Astros right-hander José Urquidy, making an MLB Rehab Assignment start, struck out six batters through four innings of work, allowing a run on two hits. He totaled 49 pitches in the outing. Urquidy has been on the 10-Day Injured List since June 30 with right shoulder discomfort.

Brandon Bielak followed Urquidy and allowed just one hit through the final five innings to pick up the winning decision. Bielak struck out five and walked one through his five innings of work.

The win gave the Skeeters a 5-1 series victory over Oklahoma City, and knotted the season series up at 10-10 in their final matchup of 2021. The Skeeters finished out their 12-game homestand at an 8-4 mark. They hold a five-game lead over Oklahoma City for first place in the East Division of Triple A West. They're also 13 games over .500, which is a season high.

The Skeeters did the bulk of their scoring with a six-run fifth inning. Alex De Goti led off the inning with his sixth homer of the year. Jose Siri delivered a two-run single, CJ Hinojosa added an RBI single and Robel Garcia had an RBI fielder's choice. The Skeeters scored their final run of the inning following an error from Dodgers shortstop Zach McKinstry off the bat of Michael Papierski.

Colton Shaver launched his 11th homer of the season in the eighth. He's homered in three of his last four appearances. Siri got the Skeeters on the board in the fourth on an RBI ground out to score Hinojosa.

McKinstry provided all the scoring for Oklahoma City, with a solo home run in the first inning.

Following a Wednesday off day, the Skeeters begin a seven-game series against the El Paso Chihuahuas at Southwest University Park. The series begins at 5:35 p.m. on Thursday, with the Skeeters and Chihuahuas finishing their suspended game from Aug. 3 before beginning their regularly scheduled Thursday game.

